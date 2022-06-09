More than 600,000 may be eligible to vote in Conservative leadership race: party

Conservative Party leadership candidates can expect that “well over” 600,000 members will place a vote to decide who among them should take over the party’s top post, executive director Wayne Benson says.

In a statement released Thursday, Benson said the six candidates were informed of the record-shattering membership numbers but noted the voter list is subject to change.

“We can’t stress enough, however, that this number is likely to change as there are many remaining steps that the party needs to complete, including internal verification and processing, the preparation of a preliminary voters list, a challenge period for leadership campaigns and the finalization of a national voters list no later than July 29,” said Benson.

During the 2020 leadership race, the party counted 269,469 eligible voters.

“Canadians are joining the Conservative Party of Canada in record numbers because they want to change from a Justin Trudeau-Jagmeet Singh alliance that is making everything more expensive for everyone – especially workers, families and seniors,” he said.

Benson said preparations are underway to ensure a smooth voting process given the boost. Ballot packages are expected to be sent to all eligible voters in late July, early August and completed ballots must be received in Ottawa no later than Sept. 6.

Voters will elect a new leader on Sept. 10.

More details to come…