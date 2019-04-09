

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- A national-security watchdog is calling for stricter controls on the Canadian military's spying.

In a report today, the national-security committee of parliamentarians says National Defence and the Canadian Armed Forces have one of the largest intelligence programs in Canada, yet these operations get little outside scrutiny.

The MPs and senators on the committee say the government should consider legislation to govern defence intelligence activities.

They also recommend the military be required to report annually on its intelligence operations.

The committee found that defence agencies carry out a full range of intelligence activities, collecting information through technical means, human sources and investigations.

It says these activities entail considerable risks, including possible infringements on the rights of Canadians.