OTTAWA -- The plane that flew Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to NATO — a replacement to begin with — has engine troubles and another aircraft has been sent to London to bring the delegation back.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the CC-150 Polaris plane “became unserviceable” after it arrived in London because a problem with one of the engines was discovered during a post-flight inspection.

A different CC-150 Polaris from the fleet has been sent to bring the delegation back to Canada later today. According to CTV News Senior Political Correspondent Glen McGregor, the backup to the backup was in Italy with the Governor General for her visit, but it has been diverted to transport the prime minister. Despite this, the PMO says that she will still be home in time to read the throne speech happening in Ottawa tomorrow.

Trudeau and the group that travelled with him to the summit on Monday made the trek there on another replacement plane because the prime minister’s main plane had been grounded until August 2020, after a collision at CFB Trenton left it with a crushed nose and engine damage in October.

According to the Canadian Armed Forces, the main plane — a CC-150 Polaris used to transport the prime minister to international events — was being towed at the military airbase in Trenton, Ont. on Oct. 18 when it sustained “significant structural damage.”

The cost to repair the main plane, and now to fix the backup, remain unknown.

“In the meantime, the RCAF has other aircraft that can be used for transport and are confident it can meet the needs of the government while the aircraft is being repaired,” reads the statement from the PMO.