OTTAWA – Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe came out of a meeting with Prime Minster Justin Trudeau “disappointed” with what he says is a lack of commitment to address Western needs.

"We have provided some options for [Trudeau] to support the people of the province and today I did not hear a commitment to moving forward on those items," said Moe.

Top of the agenda were the premier’s previously stated priorities, outlined in a series of letters sent to the prime minister following the election that saw the Liberals entirely shut out of Saskatchewan and Alberta.

"I came here today to hear about what he was going to do differently to support the industries and the people in the province," he said. "We need to see some action."

Among them: a one-year moratorium on the carbon tax, renegotiating equalization payments, and completing the Trans Mountain pipeline.

While there’s been much talk of Western separatism, mobilized through the grassroots Wexit movement, the Saskatchewan premier has said his province will work within the confines of the federation.

"The strength of our nation is some of the strengths of all of our provinces and Saskatchewan has been an outsized contributor over the last number of years," said Moe.

The Moe meeting is one of a series of federal and provincial leader sit-downs with Trudeau, starting last week with Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister who pledged to work with other Tory premiers to find common ground with the federal Liberals.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney has been vocal on the topic of Western alienation. In a speech at a regional Manning Centre conference in Edmonton last Saturday, Kenney outlined what a “fair deal” would look like for Albertans, which includes the creation of a new panel to study big questions including whether Alberta should pull out of the Canada Pension Plan.

Trudeau has appointed former Liberal cabinet minister and deputy prime minister Anne McLellan as an adviser on Western Canada to help bridge the mounting divide. McLellan served as minister of natural resources in the government of Jean Chretien.

Saskatchewan was well represented on Parliament Hill Tuesday, as Trudeau met with Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer prior to his meeting with Moe.

Before being shuffled into a private meeting room, the two addressed the media together for the first time since the election.

"Our country is more divided than it ever has been. We need to get to work as quickly as possible so that we can address the priorities of Canadians and bring our country closer together," Scheer said.

Also announced Tuesday was the return of Parliament on December 5, when MPs will elect a new House of Commons Speaker and Trudeau will deliver his throne speech.