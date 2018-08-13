OTTAWA – Outspoken Conservative MP and failed leadership contender Maxime Bernier is accusing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of fostering a "cult of diversity" that he believes will destroy the country.

In a six-tweet thread posted Sunday evening, the Quebec MP says that more diversity will "divide us into little tribes" and bring "distrust, social conflict, and potentially violence."

He described this as "cultural balkanization." Balkanization refers to the geopolitical splitting apart of a state into smaller regions with tension between them.

Bernier—who came second to Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer in the party's 2017 leadership race— said that while he thinks diversity should be celebrated and that Canada has taken steps to address past injustices, he questions promoting more diversity.

Since his defeat, Scheer has removed him from the caucus' shadow cabinet, and seated him among the backbenches, citing his ongoing promotion of his controversial positions.

Specifically in the thread, Bernier takes issue with Trudeau’s message that "diversity is our strength," and thinks Canadian cultural traditions should be emphasized, though he does not provide an example of such tradition.

"Having people live among us who reject basic Western values such as freedom, equality, tolerance and openness doesn’t make us strong. People who refuse to integrate into our society and want to live apart in their ghetto don’t make our society strong," Bernier said.

He argues that "Trudeau's extreme multiculturalism and cult of diversity" will divide Canadians into "political clienteles" that can be bought with taxpayer money and special privileges.

In subsequent tweets, Bernier sought to emphasize that his issue is with "more diversity" and "ever more diversity," which he says Trudeau is proposing with "radical multiculturalism."

"Canada has always been a diverse country and this is part of who we are. I love this Canada. But there is a difference between recognizing diversity and pushing for ever more of it. Something infinitely diverse has no core identity and ceases to exist," he said.

Fellow Conservative MP Michelle Rempel took to Twitter not long after Bernier did Sunday evening, "apropos of nothing," to offer her own perspective on diversity in Canada.

She said that diversity is hard-won, and expressed frustration over people who either assert either that diversity is a strength, or that pluralism has failed, without offering policy to support it.

"Equally as threatening to our pluralism as Trudeau's lack of ability to maintain a planned immigration system, is those who make claims that Canada is becoming a ghettoized state, infers that Canada is no longer a functioning pluralism, without data to support the same," she said.

Liberal MP Celina Celina Caesar-Chavannes—who has engaged in previous online debates with Bernier, including after he asserted that the world revolved around her skin colour, said Monday that she was "completely disappointed" by the thread, calling it "toxic and damaging to everything we hold dear."

Other Liberal MPs have chimed in on Bernier's comments, including Liberal MP Ken Hardie who said "a society that's diverse doesn't have to be 'divided'" and invited him to his B.C. riding which includes Surrey, to see "how well diversity works as a strength."

