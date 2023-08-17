Months after Johnston left for short-lived rapporteur role, feds mum on finding new debates commissioner

MORE POLITICS NEWS

IN DEPTH

Opinion

opinion

opinion | Don Martin: The stunning fall of the once-promising Marco Mendicino

Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino is a bright former federal prosecutor, who was destined to be a star in Justin Trudeau's cabinet. But in an opinion column on CTVNews.ca, Don Martin argues Mendicino has taken a stunning fall from grace, stumbling badly on important issues just 18 months into the job.

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

An evacuation order in Yellowknife, the rate of COVID infection among Canadians, an important war memorial vandalized and incoming reaction to the 'Freedom Convoy' commission's findings. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social