Modi hugs Trudeau, amid Indo-Canada invitation embarrassment
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, shakes hand with his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau before their meeting in New Delhi, India, Friday, Feb. 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, February 23, 2018 2:55AM EST
NEW DELHI - Prime Minister Narendra Modi has greeted his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau with a hug, a day after embarrassed Canadian diplomats had to rescind a party invitation for a man convicted of attempting to kill an Indian politician during a visit to Canada in the 1980s.
Jaspal Atwal, a former member of a banned Sikh separatist group, had been invited to a Thursday evening party for Trudeau at Canada's High Commission in New Delhi.
Canada quickly withdrew the invitation once it was discovered, with Trudeau telling reporters: "The individual in question never should have received an invitation."
Trudeau, who is in India an eight-day visit, met Modi on Friday. Canada's Sikh population includes some who support a breakaway Sikh state inside India.