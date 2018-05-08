

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- The Native Women's Association of Canada is giving the national inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women failing grades in a number of areas, despite some improvements.

The organization is issuing its third report card on the inquiry and of the areas graded, five get a fail for no improvement, five are said to need more action and only three get a pass.

Two areas aren't graded because the association says it doesn't have enough information.

The group says the failing areas boil down to poor communication with families, transparency and accountability.

The report card says the lack of communication shows the inquiry has not acknowledged its part in the harm caused to families and survivors.

This reporting period spans from last May 2017 to March of this year and the association says its release was delayed because of many issues with the inquiry, including the appointment of a fifth executive director.