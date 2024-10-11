Politics

    • Minister says not enough beds for involuntary addictions care across the country

    Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Ya'ara Saks listens to questions at a news conference at the National Press Theatre in Ottawa, on Friday, Oct. 11, 2024. (Justin Tang / The Canadian Press) Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Ya'ara Saks listens to questions at a news conference at the National Press Theatre in Ottawa, on Friday, Oct. 11, 2024. (Justin Tang / The Canadian Press)
    Share

    The minister of mental health and addictions says there are not enough beds in jurisdictions across the country to support involuntary treatment for addictions and mental health.

    Ya'ara Saks says health care is under provincial jurisdiction, and that it's up to the provinces "to outline the policies that they see fit."

    But before they have discussions about compulsory care, she says they need to ensure adequate treatment services are in place.

    Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said Thursday he's in favour of mandatory, involuntary drug and psychiatric treatment for kids and prisoners who are found to be incapable of making decisions for themselves.

    Compulsory care for mental health and addictions is being contemplated or expanded in several provinces as communities struggle to cope with a countrywide overdose crisis.

    Poilievre says he's still researching how mandatory treatment would work in the case of adults.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 11, 2024.

    IN DEPTH

    Opinion

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike

    When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Boeing to cut 17,000 jobs, or 10% of its global workforce

    U.S. planemaker Boeing will cut 17,000 jobs, or 10 per cent of its global workforce, delay first delivery of its 777X jet by a year and announced substantial new losses in its defence business as a month-long strike batters company finances, CEO Kelly Ortberg said on Friday.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Video shows meteor streaking across Ontario

    Videos of a meteor streaking across the skies of southern Ontario have surfaced and small bits of the outer space rock may have made it to land, one astronomy professor says.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News