OTTAWA -- Some Indigenous communities could soon take over authority for their child-welfare systems under a federal law that took effect this week.

The new law, Bill C-92, affirms the rights of those communities to enforce their own rules around child and family services.

It also shifts the focus of those services to preventing the removal of children from their families and communities.

Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller says the goal is to improve the health and well-being of Indigenous children currently under care and in generations to come.

A number of Indigenous communities have already expressed keen interest in taking over those responsibilities.

Indigenous children account for more than half of all kids in foster care even though fewer than 10 per cent of all Canadian children are Indigenous.