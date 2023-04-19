Minister's sister-in-law steps down as ethics watchdog after committee launches probe
The sister-in-law of a Liberal cabinet minister has stepped down as the interim ethics commissioner a day after a House of Commons committee agreed to investigate her appointment.
Martine Richard, who has worked in the commissioner's office as a lawyer since 2013, took over the top job last month for a six-month stint.
Richard is the sister-in-law of Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc, who was found to have breached conflict-of-interest rules in 2018 for approving a lucrative fishing licence for a family member while he was fisheries minister.
A statement from the office of the conflict of interest and ethics commissioner says Richard will stay on as a lawyer while the search for a new leader continues.
A spokeswoman says neither the office nor Richard will respond to further questions on the subject.
On Tuesday, the committee on access to information, privacy and ethics agreed to study Richard's appointment over the course of three hearings, and to invite her and LeBlanc to testify.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
-
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | As it happened: updates from Parliament Hill as federal public servants strike across Canada
-
-
-
-
-
-
IN DEPTH
Budget 2023 prioritizes pocketbook help and clean economy, deficit projected at $40.1B
In the 2023 federal budget, the government is unveiling continued deficit spending targeted at Canadians' pocketbooks, public health care and the clean economy.
'Everything is interwoven': Trudeau and Biden vow continued Canada-U.S. collaboration during historic visit
U.S President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have announced updates on a number of cross-border issues, after a day of meetings on Parliament Hill.
FACT CHECK | Popular e-petition calling for Canada to allow trans people to claim asylum, but that right is 'already established'
More than 130,000 people have signed an e-petition calling on Canada to give transgender and non-binary people fleeing harmful laws in their home countries the right to claim asylum, but that's already possible in this country. Advocates say the popularity of the proposal shows politicians that Canadians want the government to affirm its welcoming position.
Trudeau met threshold to invoke Emergencies Act, commission finds
The Public Order Emergency Commission has concluded that the federal government met the threshold for invoking the Emergencies Act to bring an end to the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and blockades.
PM Trudeau presents premiers $196B health-care funding deal, with $46B in new funding over the next decade
The federal government is pledging to increase health funding to Canada's provinces and territories by $196.1 billion over the next 10 years, in a long-awaited deal aimed at addressing Canada's crumbling health-care systems with $46.2 billion in new funding.
Opinion
opinion | Don Martin: Too much smoke not to have a fire somewhere inside the PMO or Liberal Party
After Liberal MPs wasted days to save her from a Commons committee appearance, Justin Trudeau’s office brain finally showed up Friday for a much-anticipated inquisition over foreign interference in Canadian elections.
opinion | Don Martin: Poilievre has a nagging problem or two he has to fix if he wants to replace Trudeau as prime minister
Pierre Poilievre has a nagging problem or two he has to fix if he wants to replace Trudeau as prime minister, writes Don Martin in an opinion column.
opinion | Don Martin's sorry-to-be-cynical prediction on the federal budget
The only thing most Canadians will remember about the budget this time next week is how the booze tax increase was reduced to two per cent from six, writes Don Martin in a column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Beware the friendly face of Joe Biden. He's just not that into us.
Joe Biden comes for a sleepover next week to make Canada the 18th country he has visited since being sworn in as U.S. president, quite the protocol slippage from that fading, if not forgotten, tradition of Canada being the first foreign presidential pitstop, writes Don Martin in a column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Finally and inevitably, Trudeau waved the white flag
After weeks of refusing to look further into foreign election interference, Justin Trudeau surrendered to intense pressure and appointed a 'special rapporteur' to review China's actions. In his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin writes this 'startling change of heart' suggests the PMO is in panic mode and reflects badly on the prime minister's decision making.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Liberals' grocery rebate bill fast-tracked through House with all-party backing
In a rare showing of all-party support, the federal government's bill to enact the one-time so-called grocery rebate and roll out $2 billion in urgent health-care funding to the provinces and territories passed all stages in the House of Commons on Wednesday.
DEVELOPING | As it happened: updates from Parliament Hill as federal public servants strike across Canada
The first day of striking by 155,000 federal public servants kicked off Wednesday, with pressure on the federal government to reach a deal to prevent prolonged service disruptions for Canadians. Negotiations are ongoing in the nation's capital, but as those talks continue behind closed doors, here's a rundown of the developments from Parliament Hill as they happened.
Discrimination allegation: Mother, baby nearly kicked off Flair Airlines flight
A mother with an infant says she faced discrimination on a Flair Airlines flight when all she wanted to do was sit in the seat she paid for and was assigned.
Minister's sister-in-law steps down as ethics watchdog after committee launches probe
The sister-in-law of a Liberal cabinet minister has stepped down as the interim ethics commissioner a day after a House of Commons committee agreed to investigate her appointment.
opinion | Pentagon leak a test of American dominance, and a potential risk to Canada
The latest Pentagon leak, part of a string of high-profile leaks in recent years, highlights the vulnerabilities of American spy gathering operations and could expedite a global shift away from the U.S., political analyst Eric Ham writes in his latest column for CTVNews.ca.
2 cheerleaders shot in a Texas supermarket parking lot after one opened the door to wrong vehicle
Two teenage cheerleaders were shot after one said she mistook the suspect's vehicle for her own in a supermarket parking lot near Texas' capital -- making this at least the third incident this week in which young people who'd made an apparent mistake were met with gunfire.
Sporadic new mpox cases in Canada have experts urging vaccination ahead of summer
As the weather warms and Canadians start looking forward to summer travel and festivities, some experts are echoing a call made by health officials in Europe and the U.K. to be on the lookout in case mpox makes a return this summer.
'Keira's Law' will strengthen laws surrounding domestic violence, advocates say
Canadian lawmakers have passed a bill that includes a measure known as "Keira's law," which would ensure that judges receive education on domestic violence and coercive control in intimate partner and family relationships.
Google ordered to pay $500,000 to Montrealer over links to post calling him pedophile
A Quebec Superior Court judge has ordered Google to pay $500,000 to a Montreal man after the tech company restored a link to an online post falsely accusing him of being a pedophile.
Canada
-
Discrimination allegation: Mother, baby nearly kicked off Flair Airlines flight
A mother with an infant says she faced discrimination on a Flair Airlines flight when all she wanted to do was sit in the seat she paid for and was assigned.
-
Cash incentives not enough to attract clinicians to rural Canada, doctor says
Communities and provincial governments are offering cash incentives to doctors who agree to set up long-term practices in rural regions across Canada.
-
Rebuilding trust with sponsors will be next challenge for Hockey Canada
Hockey Canada did just enough to provisionally regain its funding, but rebuilding the trust it once had with major sponsors will be another challenge in itself, suggests a marketing expert.
-
Newfoundland cop convicted of sexual assault heading to jail after appeal dismissed
Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officer Carl Douglas Snelgrove is going back to jail after the province's Court of Appeal upheld his conviction for sexual assault.
-
Sporadic new mpox cases in Canada have experts urging vaccination ahead of summer
As the weather warms and Canadians start looking forward to summer travel and festivities, some experts are echoing a call made by health officials in Europe and the U.K. to be on the lookout in case mpox makes a return this summer.
-
Google ordered to pay $500,000 to Montrealer over links to post calling him pedophile
A Quebec Superior Court judge has ordered Google to pay $500,000 to a Montreal man after the tech company restored a link to an online post falsely accusing him of being a pedophile.
World
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sudan rivals attempt another truce as civilians flee unrest
Sudan's military and its paramilitary rival each have announced that they will abide by a 24-hour ceasefire, starting Wednesday evening, after a previous attempt at a truce failed a day earlier.
-
Alabama teens charged with murder in Sweet 16 party shooting
Two people have been arrested and charged with murder in connection with an Alabama shooting that killed four people at a Sweet 16 birthday party, investigators announced Wednesday.
-
Beijing hospital fire deaths rise to 29, mostly patients
The death toll from a fire at a Beijing hospital rose to 29, including 26 patients, authorities said Wednesday, and a dozen people had been detained including the hospital's head and her deputy.
-
Ukraine's top prosecutor speaks of 'evil' Russian atrocities
Russia's invading forces are deliberately using rape, torture and kidnapping to try to sow terror among civilians in Ukraine, the top prosecutor in Ukraine told U.S. lawmakers in graphic testimony Wednesday.
-
2 cheerleaders shot in a Texas supermarket parking lot after one opened the door to wrong vehicle
Two teenage cheerleaders were shot after one said she mistook the suspect's vehicle for her own in a supermarket parking lot near Texas' capital -- making this at least the third incident this week in which young people who'd made an apparent mistake were met with gunfire.
-
Maine shooting suspect was recently released from prison
A man who police say killed four people in a home in rural Maine and then shot three others randomly on a busy interstate highway had been released four days earlier from prison, a state official said Wednesday.
Politics
-
Liberals' grocery rebate bill fast-tracked through House with all-party backing
In a rare showing of all-party support, the federal government's bill to enact the one-time so-called grocery rebate and roll out $2 billion in urgent health-care funding to the provinces and territories passed all stages in the House of Commons on Wednesday.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | As it happened: updates from Parliament Hill as federal public servants strike across Canada
The first day of striking by 155,000 federal public servants kicked off Wednesday, with pressure on the federal government to reach a deal to prevent prolonged service disruptions for Canadians. Negotiations are ongoing in the nation's capital, but as those talks continue behind closed doors, here's a rundown of the developments from Parliament Hill as they happened.
-
Minister's sister-in-law steps down as ethics watchdog after committee launches probe
The sister-in-law of a Liberal cabinet minister has stepped down as the interim ethics commissioner a day after a House of Commons committee agreed to investigate her appointment.
Health
-
U.S. Supreme Court temporarily extends access to abortion pill
The U.S. Supreme Court has temporarily extended women's access to an abortion pill until Friday while the justices consider whether to allow restrictions on mifepristone to take effect as a legal challenge to the medication's Food and Drug Administration approval continues.
-
Is it a cold or seasonal allergies? How to tell the difference between symptoms
Allergy season is in full force, but you may also be experiencing symptoms that feel like a spring cold. A doctor explains how to differentiate the symptoms.
-
Sporadic new mpox cases in Canada have experts urging vaccination ahead of summer
As the weather warms and Canadians start looking forward to summer travel and festivities, some experts are echoing a call made by health officials in Europe and the U.K. to be on the lookout in case mpox makes a return this summer.
Sci-Tech
-
Wreckage of submarine found by divers in Long Island Sound
Connecticut divers have discovered the wreckage of an experimental submarine that was built in 1907 and later scuttled in Long Island Sound.
-
T. rex skeleton sells for more than US$5M at Zurich auction
Nearly 300 Tyrannosaurus rex bones that were dug up from three sites in the United States and assembled into a single skeleton sold Tuesday at an auction in Switzerland for 4.8 million francs (US$5.3 million), below the expected price.
-
Odd spiral appears amid northern lights in Alaska night sky
Northern light enthusiasts got a surprise mixed in with the green bands of light dancing in the Alaska skies: A light baby blue spiral resembling a galaxy appeared amid the aurora for a few minutes.
Entertainment
-
Otis Redding III, who followed father into music, dies at 59
Singer and guitarist Otis Redding III, the son and namesake of the legendary 1960s soul singer, has died from cancer at age 59, his family said Wednesday.
-
Foo Fighters announce new album, 1st since death of drummer Taylor Hawkins
Foo Fighters have announced a new album is in the works, the first since the death of the band's drummer, Taylor Hawkins.
-
Spotify back up for most users after global outage
Audio streaming platform Spotify was back up for most users, the company said on Wednesday, after a brief outage that disrupted service for tens of thousands of users globally.
Business
-
Federal workers now on strike. Here are the services that may be affected
Federal departments and agencies have released a list of services that may be disrupted now that workers are on strike. Here's an updated list of what services may be affected.
-
CMHC reports annual pace of housing starts in Canada slowed in March
Construction of new homes picked up in several of Canada's major cities last year, said the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. (CMHC), but the agency foresees a slowdown as interest rates weigh on building costs.
-
DeSantis appointees begin reshaping Disney World's district
New supervisors leading Disney World's revamped governing body said Wednesday that they had good intentions about collaborating with the company after they were appointed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis but felt betrayed when Disney signed agreements with their predecessors stripping them of most of their authority.
Lifestyle
-
'5 years ago, there was no hope.' Now, an artist uses TikTok to raise awareness of a 'life-changing' vision treatment
A young Ontario man who used his creative talents and the power of social media to advocate for the blind community is now recovering after being among the first in his province to receive a rare and expensive gene therapy to help his vision loss.
-
Why a three-day weekend lifestyle can make you a much healthier person
A new study has found that three-day weekends can support more daily movement, less time sitting, and more sleep.
-
Why some young Canadians are choosing the DINK lifestyle
Many Canadians are embracing the dual income, no kids (DINK) lifestyle, a term that was coined in the 1980s and is making a resurgence as a result of economic and societal conditions.
Sports
-
Maradona's medical team on trial in former great's death
Eight health care professionals will stand trial in the death of soccer great Diego Maradona in 2020, an Argentine court has ruled.
-
Penalties make early impact on several NHL playoff series
During the NHL regular season, power-play goals accounted for 21 per cent of those scored. On the first night of the playoffs, nearly half the goals scored came on the power play, including two game-winners -- one in overtime.
-
Rebuilding trust with sponsors will be next challenge for Hockey Canada
Hockey Canada did just enough to provisionally regain its funding, but rebuilding the trust it once had with major sponsors will be another challenge in itself, suggests a marketing expert.
Autos
-
'Like an earthquake': Parking garage falls in NYC, killing 1
A parking garage collapsed Tuesday in lower Manhattan's Financial District, killing one worker, injuring five and crushing cars as concrete floors fell on top of each other like a stack of pancakes, officials said.
-
Edmunds: 2023 Honda Civic Type R vs. 2023 Volkswagen Golf R
If a traditional two-door sports car isn't practical enough for you, consider one of these hot hatch options: the Volkswagen Golf R or the Honda Civic Type R.
-
Volkswagen unveils electric luxury sedan at China auto show
Volkswagen unveiled an electric luxury sedan that promises a 700-kilometer (435-mile) battery range as global and Chinese automakers displayed their latest SUVs, sedans and muscle cars at the world's biggest auto show Tuesday.