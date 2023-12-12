Politics

    • Minister mum on confidence in CBC head, says work to find successor begins next year

    OTTAWA -

    Heritage Minister Pascale St. Onge says the government will convene a committee early in the new year to begin searching for a new head of CBC/Radio-Canada.

    The mandate of the public broadcaster's current president and CEO Catherine Tait, who was first appointed in 2018 and saw her contract renewed in June, is set to expire in January 2025.

    St. Onge wouldn't directly answer reporters' questions Tuesday about whether she still has confidence in Tait, saying the government's focus is finding her successor.

    "I'm saying that right now we are going to concentrate on finding the right person to lead the public broadcaster at the end of Catherine Tait's mandate."

    Tait's tenure has fallen under heightened scrutiny after she announced plans last week to cut 600 jobs and not fill 200 vacancies over the next year to manage a $125-million shortfall.

    She received heavy criticism for telling host Adrienne Arsenault on CBC's The National, the same day as that announcement, that it was "too early" to say whether executives would receive bonuses this year.

    Tait and seven vice-presidents said in a statement last Friday that they were aware of the concerns and that "all possible measures" were being considered to manage financial pressures, including a look at "senior executive compensation."

    St. Onge said Tuesday that the public broadcaster must "consider the financial situation and the impact that it has on employees at large."

    She said questions about bonuses should be answered by executives.

    As a Crown corporation, CBC/Radio-Canada operates independently of Parliament, but receives roughly $1 billion in public funding annually.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 12, 2023.

    IN DEPTH

    ANALYSIS

    ANALYSIS What do the policies Poilievre's party passed say about the Conservatives' future?

    Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre spent the summer speaking about housing affordability, a core focus that attendees at the party's Quebec City convention were quick to praise him for. But by the end of the weekend, delegates opted to instead pass policies on contentious social issues. What does that say about the Conservatives' future?

    Opinion

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears

    With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.

    OPINION

    OPINION Don Martin: Life in Trudeau's brain defies imagination

    Getting inside Justin Trudeau's head these days requires a vivid imagination. The prime minister's bizarre statement on the Middle East war this week reflects a distorted view that human-shielded resistance by Hamas terrorists can be overcome with "maximum restraint" by Israel's military.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News