

CTVNews.ca Staff





OTTAWA – Science Minister Kirsty Duncan has been sworn in to the Minister of Sport and Persons with Disabilities portfolio, during a ceremony Monday morning at Rideau Hall.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tapped Duncan to take on the additional minister position following Liberal MP Kent Hehr’s resignation from cabinet pending the outcome of an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct.

"I am committed to serving as Minister of Sport and Disabilities, and continuing on my role as Minister of Science. I'm looking forward to serving all the communities and to moving forward on our shared goals and our common interests," Duncan told reporters on Parliament Hill on Sunday.