Minister Jane Philpott tapped to fill Treasury Board vacancy: sources
Minister of Indigenous Services Jane Philpott rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Sunday, January 13, 2019 7:08PM EST
Sources have confirmed to CTV News that Jane Philpott, currently the Minister of Indigenous Services, has been tapped to fill the Treasury Board cabinet vacancy.
The shakeup comes after longtime Liberal Scott Brison announced his resignation as Treasury Board President last week.
More to come…