Minister Bill Blair on the stand at Emergencies Act inquiry

Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair is testifying before the Public Order Emergency Commission, speaking about his involvement in the federal government's response to the "Freedom Convoy" protests.

Blair is the first federal politician to take the stand during these hearings, kicking off a much-anticipated week of testimony from key cabinet ministers, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and his staff. CTVNews.ca is carrying Blair’s testimony live and you can watch it above.

