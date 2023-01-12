Minister Alghabra testifying on holiday travel chaos as airlines cite 'extreme weather' and call for reforms

Putting the blame largely on "extreme weather" and staffing issues, officials from major Canadian airlines Sunwing, WestJet and Air Canada have told MPs they are sorry that thousands of passengers were left scrambling or stranded this holiday season. The airlines say they'll be making changes, but so too should the government.

Airline executives were first in the hot seat on Thursday, as part of a marathon day of hearings of the House transport committee digging into why this holiday's travel season descended into chaos for many travellers. Following the airlines were airport authorities who also cited weather as a factor, but challenged the executives' efforts to place some of the blame on them.

Up now, Transport Minister Omar Alghabra is outlining what he plans to do about what he has called "unacceptable" passenger treatment. He's expected to face a series of tough questions as he takes part in this special study.

Numerous incidents led to passengers struggling to get to their destinations this holiday season amid widespread delays and cancellations, including hundreds of Sunwing passengers who were left stranded in Mexico after the airline called off flights. Issues at other airlines and lacking communication left numerous travellers sleeping in the airport and searching for missing luggage.

'WE FAILED TO DELIVER': SUNWING

While insisting that they were planning early in the fall for the peak winter travel season, airline executives indicated Thursday that they couldn’t foresee — even with weather forecasts warning of winter storms — the compounding scale of the weather events experienced across Canada this Christmas.

"We operated nearly 1,000 daily flights on average. An Air Canada plane took off almost every 90 seconds of every day of the holidays. And we did this despite the extreme weather," said Air Canada vice-president of system operations control Kevin O'Connor. "Severe weather can drastically impact our schedule and our movement of people and their baggage. A delay in one part of the country has a knock on effect across our network."

Though, MPs were quick to challenge the air sector officials who pointed to weather as the leading culprit.

"You can't control the weather, but what you can control is the plans that you have to deal with it, as well as how you communicate with your customers," said Liberal MP Pam Damoff. "And both of those were sorely lacking over the holiday travel season."

Other "failures" of execution were not their fault, the airlines said, citing a malfunctioning baggage system at Toronto’s Pearson Airport, and de-icing fluid shortages in Vancouver as examples.

However, during the airport authorities' testimony, Vancouver Airport Authority president and CEO Tamara Vrooman clarified that "at no time" did her airport run out of de-icing fluid or aviation fuel.

"We're in constant communication with all airport partners, including carriers, and we did— because of the accumulation— use more de-icing fluid than we normally would. However, at no point did we run out," she told MPs.

From the perspective of Greater Toronto Airports Authority president and CEO Deborah Flint, what happened over the holidays was "a perfect storm of significant epic bad weather, and in an industry that is healing from the COVID-19 extended shutdown."

"Labour is still very weak across the board of our partners, cancellations due to weather have a compounding effect, leading to delays, backlogs and challenges with baggage," Flint said, acknowledging that a baggage handling system in one of its terminals did have a "glitch" but that it impacted less than 10 per cent of bags overall.

Despite airlines' apologies and vows to compensate impacted travellers, MPs dug in on Thursday trying to understand whether the airlines deemed their treatment of passengers acceptable

"While many of these factors were out of our control, I want to be clear with this committee and Canadians that our team immediately jumped into action to try to make things right for our customers," said Sunwing Airlines president Len Corrado. "We failed to deliver to the level that we had expected, and the Canadians had expected from us over this holiday season."

Committee members also sought assurances that what was seen over the holidays won’t happen again in the future.

'GLARING GAP IN CONSUMER PROTECTION'

Airline officials agreed that what transpired was not acceptable in many respects and said they will be following their obligations under existing air passenger protection regulations. However, in an effort to pivot from the current situation, the airline executives also remarked about broader reforms they think are needed to improve the sector overall.

Remarking about broader reforms they think are needed to improve the sector overall, airline officials suggested redirecting the hundreds of millions of dollars in taxes and fees taken from passengers and the industry away from the general federal revenue, and into improving air transportation sector infrastructure.

Another suggestion made was to update reporting mechanisms so that all players are accountable for meeting service standards.

"The government must address the most glaring gap in consumer protection in Canada today. And this is the fact that your delay or cancel can be caused by many groups, yet only airlines have regulations governing our activities," said WestJet vice-president of external affairs Andrew Gibbons.

"We believe this committee should demand equal policies for any entity that provides a service that can result in a delay or cancel. This includes government entities, airport authorities, NAV Canada, and others. Strengthening overall accountability across our entire aviation system will improve service for all, bring down complaints, and provide the transparency our guests and all travelers deserve," Gibbons said.

He insisted this suggestion is not about playing the "blame game," rather "improving the system overall."

TRANSPORT MINISTER TESTIMONY UNDERWAY

After taking an hour-long lunch break, Thursday's hearings have picked back up this afternoon with the minister responsible coming before MPs to explain his involvement and plans for reforms.

Alghabra is scheduled to testify for an hour—not as long as opposition MPs had wanted—alongside a panel of departmental officials, including Acting Deputy Minister Dominic Rochon.

Expect his time before the committee to included pointed questions from opposition MPs who have expressed dismay over the state of Canada's transportation sector and frustration over the Liberals as they see it, doing little to rectify the systemic issues underlying the sectors' struggles.

Already during Thursday's testimony, MPs have been seeking to pin down just how quickly into the Christmas travel chaos did Alghabra engage with the airlines and airports.

Alghabra has said he is looking forward to the opportunity to speak to MPs about what transpired this holiday as well as his plans to in the coming months make changes to strengthen the relatively new air passenger bill of rights, as the debacle has given renewed attention on Canada's process for handling travel complaints.

There are calls coming from the opposition parties to update the policy that allows passengers to request remuneration for delayed or cancelled flights, to see airlines move to automatically compensate travellers rather than forcing Canadians to navigate through an often protracted claims process.

During the hearing, NDP MP and transport critic Taylor Bachrach—who had his return flight from Ottawa to his British Columbia riding cancelled amid the hearing—pointed to other loopholes he'd like to see addressed, such as airlines being able to dodge compensation by citing "unforeseen" impacts on their flight operations as a way to deem passengers ineligible for restitution.

Closing out the day's testimony will be the Canadian Transportation Agency (CTA), the tribunal that handles federally regulated transportation issues and is currently facing a backlog of more than 30,000 complaints.

At 3:30 p.m. ET, the CTA's CEO France Pegeot and director general Tom Oommen will appear. For this panel, the departmental officials will be sticking around but will also be joined by the director general of air policy Colin Stacey.

It is expected that further hearings will be scheduled as the committee has also agreed that as part of this study it wants to hear from Via Rail and CN Rail as well as passenger advocates and affected travellers.