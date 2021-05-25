OTTAWA -- The prime minister’s Special Representative for the Prairies says critical care nurses and military personnel will be sent to help Manitoba through the third wave of COVID-19.

Jim Carr told CTV News Channel’s Power Play on Tuesday that critical care nurses will come to Manitoba to alleviate fatigued health-care workers and military personnel will help handle logistics like transport.

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister requested help from the federal government as the province struggles under its COVID-19 surge. That ask included 50 critical care nurses, 20 respiratory therapists and 50 contact tracers.

Carr says the federal government is in conversation with Manitoba about how many people will be sent to the province.

