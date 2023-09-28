Military police under investigation over handling of sexual assault case
The Military Police Complaints Commission is investigating the way officers handled allegations of sexual assault against a soldier who took his own life.
Military police charged Maj. Cristian Heistand, a flight instructor, with two counts of sexual assault in November 2021.
The complainant alleged that Heistand sexually assaulted her twice, after they had just ended a relationship.
Heistand died by suicide two months later, and his parents and sister filed separate complaints with the military police, saying they "rushed to judgement" and didn't take a statement from the accused before laying charges.
A military police officer has also filed a complaint alleging the investigating officers didn't record the woman's interview even though they could have, and that an off-duty sergeant tried to help with the investigation while intoxicated.
The commission decided to launch a public interest investigation last November, but because the case is also the subject of an internal review, it delayed a public announcement of the probe until today.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 28, 2023.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
As it happened: Zelenskyy visits Canada, addresses Parliament as PM pledges $650M in Ukraine aid
During his historic visit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered repeated thanks to Canada for its continued support for his country as it continues to defend itself from Russia's invasion. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Canada will be making a $650 million 'multi-year commitment' for further Ukraine aid. Recap CTVNews.ca's minute-by-minute updates.
ANALYSIS What do the policies Poilievre's party passed say about the Conservatives' future?
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre spent the summer speaking about housing affordability, a core focus that attendees at the party's Quebec City convention were quick to praise him for. But by the end of the weekend, delegates opted to instead pass policies on contentious social issues. What does that say about the Conservatives' future?
Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau separating, after 18 years of marriage
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife are separating after 18 years of marriage, and while they plan to co-parent their children, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau will no longer be considered the prime minister's spouse in any official capacity.
'A very retro, family-oriented message': New ads aim to reframe Poilievre
With a steady lead in the polls and a healthy war chest of political donations, the Conservative Party is rolling out a trio of new advertisements that are being viewed as aiming to redefine and soften Pierre Poilievre's image and messaging.
Seven rookies promoted, most ministers reassigned in major Trudeau cabinet shuffle
In a major cabinet shuffle on Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promoted seven rookies to his front bench, dropped seven ministers, and reassigned the majority of cabinet roles. In a ceremony at Rideau Hall, Trudeau orchestrated one of, if not the most consequential reconfigurations to his cabinet since 2015.
Opinion
OPINION Don Martin: Canada is back on the world stage. And mostly alone.
Justin Trudeau got one promise right: Canada is back on the world stage. Sadly, it’s for all the wrong reasons, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion Don Martin: Nice try, Prime Minister Trudeau. But it's too little, too late
Nice try, prime minister. But likely too little, too late and too transparently desperate to serve as a realistic government-salvage strategy, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre doesn't feel your pain, but he's sure good at communicating it
Probably no other leader, including Justin Trudeau, has landed in a party leadership with less real-world work experience than Pierre Poilievre, says Don Martin in a column for CTVNews.ca. But Poilievre's an able communicator, and this weekend's Conservative convention is a golden opportunity for him to sell himself as PM-in-waiting.
opinion Don Martin: Who will step up to have 'The Talk' with Trudeau?
Ego and vanity are a potent combination in leadership politics, and in his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin writes this condition is infecting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's mindset as he seems deadly serious about seeking re-election in 2025.
opinion Don Martin: I've never seen anything quite like the control-everything regime of Trudeau's government
Voters in four byelections delivered status quo results on Monday that show, if you squint hard enough, that the severely tainted Liberal brand has staying power while the Conservatives aren’t resurging enough to threaten as a majority-government-in-waiting, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'In need of a critical rethink': Senate committee studying Canada's temporary foreign worker program
A Senate committee is studying Canada's temporary foreign workers program, which sees the country welcome thousands of workers from other countries over a period of time, filling key labour gaps.
Class-action lawsuit seeks compensation for Canadian consumers who bought Cold-FX products
A Canadian class-action lawsuit alleges the effectiveness of Cold-FX products was falsely advertised, and seeks compensation for anyone who bought the products.
BREAKING Judge grants injunction on Sask. pronoun policy in schools
A Regina King's Bench judge has issued an injunction, effectively pressing pause on Saskatchewan's new school pronoun policy.
How the $68 million Gold Draw jackpot got up to its maximum
A winning lottery ticket always comes with some sort of prize, but this month it was revealed that not only had the Lotto 6/49 jackpot reached $68 million for the first time in history, but that it was guaranteed to go to the next winning ticket. Here’s how that happened.
Philadelphia Phillies deny emotional support alligator from entering ballpark
A Phillies fan and his emotional support animal, an alligator named WallyGator, were denied entrance to watch Philadelphia host Pittsburgh.
These are Canada's most popular baby names
Looking for baby name inspiration? A recent list of the top 20 baby names in 2022 may help with your search.
Health Canada approves Pfizer's new COVID-19 vaccine targeting Omicron XBB.1.5 subvariant
Health Canada has given its stamp of approval to the use of Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty's new COVID-19 vaccine that targets the Omicron XBB.1.5 subvariant.
16-year-old boy arrested in England over the 'deliberate' felling of a famous tree at Hadrian's Wall
A 16-year-old boy was arrested Thursday in northern England in connection with what authorities described as the "deliberate" felling of a famous tree that had stood for nearly 200 years next to the Roman landmark Hadrian's Wall.
Racehorse dies after escaping Vancouver stable and running into wall, marking 5th death of 2023
Another horse has died at the Hastings Racecourse, bringing the 2023 death toll to five.
Canada
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Judge grants injunction on Sask. pronoun policy in schools
A Regina King's Bench judge has issued an injunction, effectively pressing pause on Saskatchewan's new school pronoun policy.
-
Class-action lawsuit seeks compensation for Canadian consumers who bought Cold-FX products
A Canadian class-action lawsuit alleges the effectiveness of Cold-FX products was falsely advertised, and seeks compensation for anyone who bought the products.
-
University of Alberta closes endowment fund named after Nazi veteran recognized in the House of Commons
The University of Alberta is apologizing for having an endowment fund provided by Yaroslav Hunka, the Nazi veteran recognized in Parliament last week.
-
'Couple of hard lines': Alberta prepares Sovereignty Act motion to combat Ottawa's energy plan
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith isn't happy with the federal government's strategy for a net-zero transition and said she could use the Sovereignty Act to fight it.
-
'In need of a critical rethink': Senate committee studying Canada's temporary foreign worker program
A Senate committee is studying Canada's temporary foreign workers program, which sees the country welcome thousands of workers from other countries over a period of time, filling key labour gaps.
-
Cyberattacks hit military, Parliament websites as India hacker group targets Canada
The federal government is coping with apparent cyberattacks this week, as a hacker group in India claims it has sowed chaos in Ottawa.
World
-
WATCH
WATCH Watch: Mom shields son and sits perfectly still after bear takes over picnic table
Heart-stopping video shows a mother shielding her son from a black bear that jumped on a picnic table and feasted on their food in Mexico.
-
3 killed in shootings and an explosion in Sweden as a feud between criminal gangs worsens
Three people were killed overnight in separate incidents in Sweden as a feud between criminal gangs escalated, making September the deadliest month on record for gun violence in the country.
-
Dutch police say 3 people are killed in shootings at a university hospital and home in Rotterdam
A lone gunman wearing a bulletproof vest opened fire in an apartment and a hospital in the Dutch port city of Rotterdam on Thursday, killing three people, including a 14-year-old girl, police said.
-
Judge Chutkan denies Trump's request to recuse herself in federal election subversion case
U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan said Wednesday she won't recuse herself from Donald Trump's 2020 election interference case in Washington, rejecting the former president's claims that her past comments raise doubts about whether she can be fair.
-
2 accused of false Alzheimer's diagnoses get prison terms for fraud convictions
A former director of an Ohio memory-loss clinic accused by dozens of patients of falsely diagnosing them with Alzheimer's disease has been sentenced on federal fraud charges, along with her physician husband.
-
EU struggles to update asylum laws three years on from a sweeping reform. And the clock is ticking
Three years after unveiling a plan for sweeping reform of the European Union's outdated asylum rules, government ministers struggled on Thursday to overcome yet another obstacle to putting the new system in place, fueling doubt as to whether it will ever see the light of day.
Politics
-
Conservative MP asks police, PMO to explain embarrassing invite -- but not the former Speaker
The Conservatives are pushing for a House of Commons committee to summon federal police agencies and someone from the Prime Minister's Office to explain the 'international embarrassment' caused when Parliament applauded a man who fought with a Nazi unit in Ukraine in the Second World War.
-
Canada PM Trudeau says he is sure Blinken will raise murder case with India
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday he was sure U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken would raise the murder of a Sikh separatist leader with his Indian counterpart when the two meet later in the day.
-
Military police under investigation over handling of sexual assault case
The Military Police Complaints Commission is investigating the way officers handled allegations of sexual assault against a soldier who took his own life.
Health
-
Health Canada approves Pfizer's new COVID-19 vaccine targeting Omicron XBB.1.5 subvariant
Health Canada has given its stamp of approval to the use of Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty's new COVID-19 vaccine that targets the Omicron XBB.1.5 subvariant.
-
Thousands of premature cancer deaths in women could have been prevented: researchers
Prevention could have prevented nearly seven in 10 premature cancer deaths among women worldwide in 2020, new research has found.
-
WATCH
WATCH COVID-19 in Ontario: 'We're definitely seeing a surge,' warns ER doctor
As health-care workers in British Columbia receive notifications they will once again be expected to wear masks in medical settings, an emergency room doctor is urging Ontario to follow suit, warning that infections are on the rise across the province.
Sci-Tech
-
Scientists have observed antimatter free-falling due to gravity for the first time
For the first time, an international team of scientists have directly observed that antimatter – the mysterious counterpart to ordinary matter – free-falls under gravity, answering a question which has been the subject of endless speculation among the scientific community.
-
Man arrested in killing of 26-year-old U.S. entrepreneur whose tech startup earned her national recognition
A man was arrested in the killing of a Baltimore tech entrepreneur who had built a successful startup that earned her national recognition, police said early Thursday.
-
WATCH
WATCH Ghostly and rare 'Dumbo' octopus spotted off the coast of Hawaii
A rare 'Dumbo' octopus was caught on camera during an Ocean Exploration Trust deep-sea dive in Hawaii in the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument, a massive area of protected ocean.
Entertainment
-
Condolences, favourite memories of Michael Gambon pour in from fans, fellow actors
Fans and fellow actors are sharing fond memories of Michael Gambon, a star of the 'Harry Potter' film franchise who died at the age of 82.
-
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony goes live for the first time, will stream on Disney+
Elton John, Brandi Carlile, Dave Matthews, H.E.R., Chris Stapleton, St. Vincent and New Edition will perform at this fall's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, which will be broadcast live for the first time.
-
Racehorse dies after escaping Vancouver stable and running into wall, marking 5th death of 2023
Another horse has died at the Hastings Racecourse, bringing the 2023 death toll to five.
Business
-
WATCH
WATCH Why no 'deep, dark recession' is expected in Canada
A new forecast from Deloitte predicts that Canada's economic struggles will begin to ease next year and by 2025 the Bank of Canada may even begin cutting the key lending rate.
-
Class-action lawsuit seeks compensation for Canadian consumers who bought Cold-FX products
A Canadian class-action lawsuit alleges the effectiveness of Cold-FX products was falsely advertised, and seeks compensation for anyone who bought the products.
-
Netflix's DVD-by-mail service bows out as its red-and-white envelopes make their final trip
The curtain is finally coming down on Netflix's once-iconic DVD-by-mail service, a quarter century after two Silicon Valley entrepreneurs came up with a concept that obliterated Blockbuster video stores while providing a springboard into video streaming that has transformed entertainment.
Lifestyle
-
These are Canada's most popular baby names
Looking for baby name inspiration? A recent list of the top 20 baby names in 2022 may help with your search.
-
Here's where the record-breaking Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball ticket was sold
The location where a historic lottery ticket was sold was revealed Thursday morning.
-
'Bunny Hug' trademarked by Sask. vendor
Saskatchewan has its fair share of slang, and one phrase synonymous with our province: Bunny Hug. While this term is common phrase to most Saskatchewanians, it is apparently still fair game to be trademarked.
Sports
-
Philadelphia Phillies deny emotional support alligator from entering ballpark
A Phillies fan and his emotional support animal, an alligator named WallyGator, were denied entrance to watch Philadelphia host Pittsburgh.
-
Judge helps Yankees hammer Jays 6-0; Toronto waits another day to clinch playoff spot
Aaron Judge hit a pair of two-run homers as the New York Yankees rolled past the Blue Jays 6-0 on Wednesday, forcing Toronto to wait at least another day to clinch a playoff spot.
-
Francona's beloved scooter stolen, stripped as Cleveland's manager gets ready to say goodbye to game
Terry Francona made it to the home finale, his last managing the Cleveland Guardians before retirement.
Autos
-
Hyundai, Kia recall over 600,000 cars in Canada, drivers told to park away from buildings due to fire risk
Hyundai and Kia have issued a recall for several vehicle models and are urging drivers to park away from buildings due to the risk that the issue could start a fire.
-
U.S. autoworkers union to announce plans on Friday to expand strike in contract dispute with companies
The United Auto Workers union says it will announce on Friday how it plans to expand its strike against Detroit's three automakers.
-
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 3.4 million vehicles due to fire risk and urge owners to park outdoors
Hyundai and Kia are recalling nearly 3.4 million vehicles in the U.S. and telling owners to park them outside due to the risk of engine compartment fires.