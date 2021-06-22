OTTAWA -- A new scathing report by the military ombudsman states that while the office has been able to perform its duties in principle, efforts to make the role fully independent from the chain of command have been squashed by top officials.

In his position paper on the misconduct crisis in the Canadian Armed Forces, ombudsman Gregory Lick is now proposing legislative steps to help prevent interference from defence department leaders and guarantee structural and administrative independence for the role.

“Despite apparent agreement in principle, all attempts at negotiating independence for this office have been scuttled by military and departmental leadership who have no interest in having an external organization authorized to review their behaviour,” he wrote.

"The draft legislation seeks to achieve permanence for our office, full administrative independence from the institutions we oversee, a reporting structure allowing us to flag sensitive matters to Parliament, and additional measures to reinforce our effectiveness and efficiency."

He said the government must take action immediately to end the cycle of scandals and misconduct, including the recent allegations against the former defence chief and his successor.

More to come…