OTTAWA -- Canadian military police say that after conducting an investigation into an allegation of sexual misconduct involving Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin, the Canadian Forces National Investigation Service (CFNIS) has referred the matter to Quebec’s criminal prosecutor.

In a brief statement on Wednesday, the Canadian Forces Provost Marshal said that the allegation has been referred to the director of criminal and penal prosecutions, which is the charge-laying authority for criminal and penal prosecutions in Quebec. It is unclear when exactly the CFNIS sent the matter to the civilian Quebec prosecutor.

As CTV News has exclusively reported, according to sources, Fortin is facing a sexual misconduct claim against him that dates back more than 30 years. The military investigation stemmed from an allegation brought forward two months ago, sources said.

Sources have told CTV News that military police received a formal complaint against Fortin in March, alleging a “historical sexual assault.” The incident, sources say, allegedly dates back 32 years to early 1989, when Fortin was a student at the Royal Military College in Saint-Jean, Que.

The sources, who are not authorized to speak publicly, said Fortin is under investigation for allegedly exposing himself before a woman.

Fortin, through his lawyer Cmdr. Mark Letourneau, has said he “completely denies” the allegation. The allegation has not been proven or tested in court.

The public was first made aware of the investigation last Friday evening, when the Department of National Defence announced in a brief statement that Fortin would be stepping away from his role overseeing the delivery and distribution of COVID-19 vaccine doses across the country, “pending the results of a military investigation.”

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan was aware in March that the military investigation was underway, several weeks before Fortin stepped aside from leading Canada’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday that he was also made aware of the investigation “a number of weeks ago” but he did not receive details about what was alleged.

This is a breaking news story. More coming.