Biden and Trudeau announce updates on clean energy, migration and defence

U.S President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have announced updates on a number of cross-border issues, after a day of meetings on Parliament Hill.

In a joint statement the two leaders announced plans to further bolster Norad, expand the Safe Third Country Agreement to unofficial ports of entry to address irregular migration, and launch a one-year energy transformation task force.

According to Trudeau's office Canada has made a series of new funding commitments, including:

• $250 million in Canada's semiconductor sector

• $420 million to protect and restore the Great Lakes

• $100 million in additional equipment and support for the Haitian National Police

• $7.3 billion in infrastructure for the arrival of F-35 fighter jets, from the $38.6-billion Norad modernization plan

"Our enduring partnership is based on a mutual commitment to shared security, shared prosperity, and shared democratic values, including the importance of fighting climate change and an abiding respect for human rights and the rule of law," reads part of a joint statement issued by Biden and Trudeau on Friday afternoon. "As the closest of friends and allies, we remain committed to making life better for people on both sides of our shared border and to building a more free, equitable, secure, and prosperous world."

This is a breaking news update, previous version follows….

U.S. President Joe Biden arrived on Parliament Hill Friday to a lot of fanfare and with "a lot to talk about," as he told Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Biden, offering brief remarks ahead of a bilateral meeting with Trudeau in his office, said it was great to be in Canada, and that he always tells other world leaders how lucky America is to have Canada to the north at a time with so many geopolitical challenges.

He said while the two nations disagree occasionally, there is no difference when it comes to the democratic values they share.

"What a real pleasure it is to welcome President Biden to Ottawa, back to Ottawa. It's so great to see you Joe," Trudeau said, going on to speak about the close work between the two countries when it comes to growing the economy, tackling climate change, and dealing with a tumultuous international landscape.

Biden is in the midst of a jam-packed day of events as part of his first official visit to Canada since taking office.

Alongside Trudeau, Biden is meeting with top officials and is now addressing Parliament in an effort to reaffirm the strength of the Canada-U.S. relationship after rocky years under the previous Trump administration, and make progress on cross-border irritants.

HOW THE DAY HAS GONE SO FAR

Rolling up on to Parliament Hill in "The Beast" nearly an hour behind schedule, Biden was met by a backdrop of American flags lining the street and extremely tight security.

The U.S. President was welcomed in West Block by House and Senate representatives, and opposition party leaders.

When Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre shook Biden's hand he introduced himself as the leader of "His Majesty's Loyal Opposition," according to The Canadian Press, which prompted Biden to react to his use of the word "loyal." The two were to have a pull-aside meeting, according to U.S. officials.

Biden then signed the House and Senate guest books, and then moved as swiftly as his sizeable entourage could, one floor up for a bilateral meeting with Trudeau inside his office.

This tete-a-tete was followed by an expanded meeting with cabinet ministers and members of Biden's delegation.

It is in these talks that the visit's substantial policy conversations are expected to occur, though with weeks if not months of pre-trip preparation, officials from both sides have come into today having likely already discussed many of the details.

In attendance for these high-level talks from the Canadian government were top-level PMO staffers, Trudeau's national security adviser Jody Thomas, as well as several cabinet ministers. Sitting on either side of the prime minister were Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland, and Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly.

Among the American officials in the meeting were Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs Jake Sullivan, Homeland Security Adviser Liz Sherwood-Randall, and Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

MAIN EVENT TO COME: BIDEN'S SPEECH

The main event of Biden's visit will be his 2 p.m. ET—or perhaps later given the morning's delays— address to Parliament. Happening inside the glass-ceiling temporary House of Commons chamber, the U.S. president will be speaking to an audience of MPs, senators, dignitaries, other key stakeholders and community members. Biden will be the ninth U.S. president to deliver a speech to Parliament, with the last being Barack Obama in 2016.

CTV News has confirmed that Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor will be attending Biden’s address to Parliament and later, the formal dinner. This move is a clear indication of how pressing China is on the minds of both delegations. Kovrig and Spavor were imprisoned in China from 2018 to 2021.

In his speech, Biden is expected to underscore how the Canada-U.S. partnership is beneficial to both sides and encourage ongoing collaboration on pressing challenges.

The last time he was in Ottawa on official business he was the guest of honour at a state dinner in December 2016 -- just weeks before former U.S. president Donald Trump took office -- where he exclaimed, "Vive le Canada."

Both first lady Jill Biden and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau will attend the speech, after spending the morning off the Hill meeting with young curlers to talk about mental health in sport and visiting the National Gallery of Canada for a luncheon and to see an exhibit focused on Canadian women artists.

JOINT PRESS CONFERENCE FOLLOWED BY DINNER

Following the address, Biden and Trudeau will make their way across the street from Parliament Hill, to the Sir John A Macdonald building, for a joint media availability at 3:45 p.m. ET to discuss the outcomes of the morning's events.

Both Canadian and American officials that briefed reporters in advance of the visit spoke about how the world leaders plan to use this "meaningful" visit to discuss ways to work together to tackle the big challenges both countries, and the world are facing.

From the need to step up on Artic defence and continue offering aid and further defence support to Ukraine and Haiti, to how to address climate change and build a competitive clean economy. Another major cross-border point of contention is Biden’s “Buy-America” approach and Canada’s need to compete with his Inflation Reduction Act.

There is also optimism being signalled from both sides that an agreement is about to be inked to address the influx of irregular migration stemming from a loophole in the 20-year-old Safe Third Country Agreement.

With both sides feeling political pressure to come away from the meeting with wins, it remains to be seen how concrete any commitments will be.

With no scheduled detours from Parliament Hill, many eyes in Ottawa are waiting to see whether Biden makes any impromptu visits that would put him in a public setting with Canadians. Meanwhile, the capital is in many ways on high alert, with a heightened police and first responder presence around the parliamentary precinct, military aircraft in the skies, and rolling road closures each time POTUS' Secret Service motorcade is on the move.

Biden and the first lady’s whirlwind overnight visit began on Thursday evening with a warm welcome from Canadian cabinet ministers and foreign affairs officials, followed by a brief meeting with Gov. Gen. Mary Simon and her husband Whit Fraser. The Bidens then had an intimate meeting with Trudeau and Gregoire Trudeau and their three children at their Rideau Cottage home, where a special locally-made “Friend-chip Goals” ice cream was scooped.

Once the substantive portion of the day is behind them, Biden, the first lady and the American delegation will attend a gala dinner hosted by Trudeau and his wife, alongside a few hundred guests at the Canadian Aviation and Space Museum at 6:30 p.m. ET. Here’s what’s on the very flavours-of-Canada inspired menu.

Biden's current departure time from the Ottawa Airport is 9:25 p.m. ET on Friday night.