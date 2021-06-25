OTTAWA -- Michael Kovrig’s wife, Vina Nadjibulla, doesn’t believe he has been inoculated against COVID-19.

Nadjibulla told CTV News Channel’s Power Play on Friday that Kovrig is able to get news from home through 30-minute virtual consular visits every month and through letters. She said the virtual visits are part of COVID-19 protocols but she doesn’t believe he has been vaccinated.

“He has a general idea that we’ve been living through a pandemic,” Nadjibulla told Joyce Napier.

Kovrig and Michael Spavor were detained in China in December 2018.

Their detentions were widely viewed as retaliation for Canada’s arrest of Huawei Technologies chief Financial officer Meng Wanzhou at the request of the U.S. China has denied this to be the reason.

Nadjibulla describes Kovrig’s detention in the video at the top of this article.