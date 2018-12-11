Meth-fuelled crime a major problem, Prairie police chiefs tell feds
Winnipeg police have seized nearly twice as much meth this year as they did in 2017.
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, December 11, 2018 12:41PM EST
OTTAWA -- Police chiefs say methamphetamine is fuelling a crime wave in some of western Canada's biggest cities as use of the highly addictive drug skyrockets across the Prairies.
Calgary's interim police Chief Steve Barlow told a House of Commons health committee this morning the city's crime rate is going through the roof as the price of meth drops.
He says drugs are a factor in almost half of police-involved shootings.
Winnipeg's police Chief Danny Smyth told the committee meth is causing a big backlog because officers are tied up in health-care facilities with meth users.
Winnipeg police have seized more than 20 kilograms of meth this year -- nearly double what was seized the year before.
Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman told the committee Ottawa must create a national strategy on illicit drugs including meth, as well as strengthen border protection and provide more resources for mental health.