Mendicino says he's 'dealt with' internal information 'breakdown' over Bernardo transfer
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino could not say Thursday why he was not aware earlier about plans to transfer notorious serial rapist and convicted killer Paul Bernardo to a medium-security prison, after it was revealed his office and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office knew for months, without informing either politician.
Speaking to reporters amid the fallout, the minister said he’s "dealt with" the "breakdown in information flow," within his office but would not say if anyone on his team will be reprimanded as a result, or what his staff's explanation was for why he was kept in the dark in the first place.
"It is very clear that I should have been briefed at the time, and that is something that I made abundantly clear to my staff," Mendicino said Thursday. "I've taken the corrective steps to ensure that that does not happen again."
As it has come to light over the last two days, Mendicino's office was first informed of Bernardo's potential transfer from a maximum-security prison to a medium-security prison through what his office has described as "generic communications products" on March 2.
This came after the minister's office was informed by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) about the possible move, requesting further information.
Then, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) said it sent a follow-up email to the minister's office on May 25, four days before Bernardo's May 29 transfer from Ontario to Quebec. Trudeau was informed that day, but Mendicino wasn't looped in until May 30, at which time he said he was "profoundly concerned and shocked"
"What's important is that these issues are identified and they're corrected and so that is what I have done with my team," Mendicino said. "It is important that I get those briefings in a timely manner."
After calling for Mendicino to resign, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said the latest revelations show "a failure of leadership at the very top."
"We now know why the prime minister refuses to fire his incompetent and misleading public safety minister, and it is that the prime minister himself was the one who accepted the transfer," said Poilievre during question period, asking Trudeau, who was not in the chamber, to "stand on his feet and explain to victims of Paul Bernardo why he wanted to give this monster more freedom and comfort?"
NDP MP Peter Julian called the "level of disorganization and negligence" from the Liberals "appalling."
"After the public security minister failed to be informed of the transfer one of the most brutal criminals in Canadian history, we now know that the prime minister's office was informed three months ago. They could have used that time to ensure victims' families were warned. How does this keep happening on such serious files? Why are they showing such clear and competence? When will they fix this?" Julian asked during question period.
In an effort to prevent this situation from happening again, Mendicino has said he'll be issuing a "ministerial directive" requiring CSC to reform how it handles high profile prison transfers, including requiring victims to be informed any time an inmate is transferred from maximum security to lower security facilities, and "formally and directly" notify the minister in advance.
Mendicino's latest comments came during a sizable and heated scrum on his way out of a committee hearing on Parliament Hill.
He was there to testify about a separate federal information sharing breakdown that resulted in intelligence about China's targeting of Conservative MP Michael Chong not making it past the bureaucratic and ministerial staff levels, to the politicians who are in power.
In that case too, Mendicino has issued a ministerial directive in an effort to change the flow of information, ordering the federal spy agency CSIS to make sure that threats against parliamentarians "receive the highest level of attention."
During the foreign interference-focused hearing, Bloc Quebecois and Conservative MPs attempted to ask Mendicino about the Bernardo matter, but after Liberal MP Ryan Turnbull raised concerns with the chair that the inquiries were off topic, the line of questioning didn't get far.
"There is no doubt in my mind… That the minister had the information about this transfer and had the information about all the other things pertaining to Mr. Chong... So given that... I'm going to ask the minister if he can do the one thing that I think he knows he should do… and resign right here," said Conservative MP Blaine Calkins.
Responding to Calkins, the minister said he remains focused "on one thing and one thing only, and that is doing my job to protect the safety and security of Canadians."
"All of this reflects the lack of transparency and the contradictions, and this is part of the issue with respect to our colleague member for Wellington-Halton Hills," said Bloc Quebecois MP Kristina Michaud.
Bernardo, 58, was convicted in 1995 for kidnapping, raping, torturing and murdering two teenagers, 15-year-old Kristen French and 14-year-old Leslie Mahaffy, in the early 1990s near St. Catharines, Ont. He was also convicted of manslaughter in the death of Tammy Homolka.
Sentenced to life in prison, he is designated a dangerous offender and is currently serving an indeterminate sentence with no end date. While the revival of this case has sparked a fresh wave of outrage and upset across Canada, the minister couldn’t say Thursday if there are any plans to reverse Bernardo's relocation, which is currently under review by CSC.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Liberals unveil plan to make hybrid House of Commons sittings permanent
Government House Leader Mark Holland has unveiled the federal Liberals' plans to make hybrid sittings a permanent feature in the House of Commons.
NDP MP wants 'democratic controls' on the prime minister's powers
A New Democrat MP is trying to convince his colleagues to change the rules that govern the House of Commons in a series of ways he says would instill 'democratic controls' on the prime minister's 'unfettered' powers.
As it happened: Deal reached between feds, union for 120,000 striking public servants
Monday morning, the Public Service Alliance of Canada announced it had reached a 'tentative' agreement with the federal government for the 120,000 picketing Treasury Board workers who, since April 19, had been engaged in one of the largest strikes in Canadian history. Here's a rundown of the developments from Parliament Hill as they happened.
MPs need to plug legislative 'holes' to address foreign interference before next election: party reps
The House committee studying foreign election interference heard from top 2019 and 2021 Liberal and Conservative campaign directors on Tuesday, with party officials from both camps speaking about the need for politicians to come together to address any "legislative gaps" ahead of the next vote.
Budget 2023 prioritizes pocketbook help and clean economy, deficit projected at $40.1B
In the 2023 federal budget, the government is unveiling continued deficit spending targeted at Canadians' pocketbooks, public health care and the clean economy.
Opinion
opinion | Don Martin: The lessons for Pierre Poilievre from the Alberta election
Danielle Smith's win in the Alberta election hands her the most starkly divided province confronting any premier in Canada, writes commentator Don Martin.
Opinion | Don Martin: David Johnston's reputation is but a smouldering ruin
Special rapporteur David Johnston didn't recommend public inquiry knowing it was a pathetically insufficient response for a foreign democratic assault of this magnitude, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Passport furor foreshadows a dirty-tricks campaign where perceptions will be reality
To frame a few new illustrations on pages tucked inside a passport as proof of a Liberal plot to purge the Canadian historical record seems like a severe stretch, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: The stunning fall of the once-promising Marco Mendicino
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino is a bright former federal prosecutor, who was destined to be a star in Justin Trudeau's cabinet. But in an opinion column on CTVNews.ca, Don Martin argues Mendicino has taken a stunning fall from grace, stumbling badly on important issues just 18 months into the job.
opinion | Don Martin: In the battle for Alberta, it's Smith versus her mouth
It's the most peculiar of elections with the frontrunner and her main opponent being the same person, writes columnist Don Martin. 'In the looming Alberta showdown, it's Premier Danielle Smith versus her mouth.'
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING NEWS | Manitoba RCMP responding to serious crash on Trans-Canada Highway
A very serious crash on the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry has prompted a code orange at Health Sciences Centre for a mass casualty event.
Quebec to exhume remains of Innu boys whose families have questions about 1970 deaths
A Quebec Superior Court judge has authorized the exhumation of the remains of two Innu boys whose families have questions about their 1970 deaths at a Quebec hospital.
Mendicino says he's 'dealt with' internal information 'breakdown' over Bernardo transfer
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino could not say Thursday why he was not aware earlier about plans to transfer notorious serial rapist and convicted killer Paul Bernardo to a medium-security prison, after it was revealed his office and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office knew for months, without informing either politician.
Canada's population will hit record 40M on Friday: StatCan
Statistics Canada says the country will reach a new milestone on Friday as the population hits a record 40 million people.
Liberals table 'sustainable jobs' bill to back up pledge to help workers transition
The fact Liberals are tabling new legislation to force the federal government to create and protect jobs is a recognition that the shift to a clean-energy economy is already happening, Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said Thursday.
Glen Assoun, man wrongfully convicted of second-degree murder, has died
Glen Assoun, who served almost 17 years in prison for murder until his conviction was overturned in 2019, has died.
Indigenous kept from economic opportunities from pot legalization: Senate committee
A Senate committee says the current cannabis market and legislation has kept Indigenous Peoples from sharing in the economic opportunities that the legalization of recreational pot created.
'It's not all about the Gold Rush:' Yukoners share their thoughts on 125 years
As the territory commemorates 125 years, residents want to push the narrative that the Yukon is more than just the Klondike Gold Rush.
Here's how AI is being used in elections: expert
Artificial intelligence is infiltrating election campaigns and could be a cause for concern because it could lead to distrust in democracy, according to one expert.
Canada
-
BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS | Manitoba RCMP responding to serious crash on Trans-Canada Highway
A very serious crash on the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry has prompted a code orange at Health Sciences Centre for a mass casualty event.
-
Calgary mass killer Matthew de Grood's 'absolute discharge' appeal dismissed
The Alberta Court of Appeal has dismissed an application for an 'absolute discharge' from a Calgary man who stabbed five people to death at a house party in 2014.
-
Quebec to exhume remains of Innu boys whose families have questions about 1970 deaths
A Quebec Superior Court judge has authorized the exhumation of the remains of two Innu boys whose families have questions about their 1970 deaths at a Quebec hospital.
-
Canada's population will hit record 40M on Friday: StatCan
Statistics Canada says the country will reach a new milestone on Friday as the population hits a record 40 million people.
-
Glen Assoun, man wrongfully convicted of second-degree murder, has died
Glen Assoun, who served almost 17 years in prison for murder until his conviction was overturned in 2019, has died.
-
Mendicino says he's 'dealt with' internal information 'breakdown' over Bernardo transfer
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino could not say Thursday why he was not aware earlier about plans to transfer notorious serial rapist and convicted killer Paul Bernardo to a medium-security prison, after it was revealed his office and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office knew for months, without informing either politician.
World
-
Donor nations commit US$10.3 billion for millions of Syrians at home and as refugees abroad
International donors Thursday committed US$10.3 billion in aid for millions of Syrians battered by war, poverty, and hunger, both at home and as refugees abroad.
-
North Korea launches 2 ballistic missiles toward sea in protest of U.S.-South Korea military drills
North Korea launched two short-range ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters on Thursday, its neighbours said, in a resumption of weapons tests to protest just-ended South Korean-U.S. live-fire drills that it viewed as an invasion rehearsal.
-
Former Harvard morgue manager stole brains, skin and other body parts to sell them, indictment says
A former manager at the Harvard Medical School morgue, his wife and three other people have been indicted in the theft and sale of human body parts, federal prosecutors in Pennsylvania announced Wednesday.
-
How much prison time could Donald Trump face? Past cases brought steep punishment for document hoarders
The FBI investigators who searched Harold Martin's Maryland property in the fall of 2016 found classified documents -- including material at the top secret level -- strewn about his home, car and storage shed.
-
A Vermont man charged with killing his mother at sea over his inheritance dies awaiting trial
The Vermont man charged with killing his mother off the coast of New England in a scheme to inherit millions of dollars has died awaiting trial, federal authorities said Thursday.
-
Takeaways from AP report of expected plea deal in Colorado Springs gay nightclub shooting
The suspect in a mass shooting at a Colorado Springs gay nightclub is expected to strike a plea deal to state murder and hate charges that would ensure at least a life sentence for the attack that killed five people and wounded 17, several survivors told The Associated Press.
Politics
-
Mendicino says he's 'dealt with' internal information 'breakdown' over Bernardo transfer
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino could not say Thursday why he was not aware earlier about plans to transfer notorious serial rapist and convicted killer Paul Bernardo to a medium-security prison, after it was revealed his office and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office knew for months, without informing either politician.
-
Liberals table 'sustainable jobs' bill to back up pledge to help workers transition
The fact Liberals are tabling new legislation to force the federal government to create and protect jobs is a recognition that the shift to a clean-energy economy is already happening, Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said Thursday.
-
Mendicino's office says it was informed of Bernardo transfer through 'generic communications' email
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino's office said Wednesday evening that it first learned of the potential transfer of Paul Bernardo this March through 'generic communications products,' but specifics of the transfer had not been confirmed at the time and the minister wasn't personally aware of the transfer until months later.
Health
-
Microplastics can stick in human airways, new study finds
A new study from an international group of researchers has found that microplastics can stick in our respiratory system, posing potentially serious health risks.
-
Canada takes steps to ban toxicity testing on animals. What this means
Canada is edging closer to banning testing on animals, an animal rights activist says, suggesting lawmakers are 'playing catch up' to other nations leading on the issue.
-
Indigenous-led harm reduction project receives $1.2 million from Health Canada
An Indigenous-led harm reduction research project has been given about $1.2 million by Health Canada to investigate treatment options for people living with opioid use disorder.
Sci-Tech
-
Here's how AI is being used in elections: expert
Artificial intelligence is infiltrating election campaigns and could be a cause for concern because it could lead to distrust in democracy, according to one expert.
-
How Europe is leading the world in the push to regulate AI
Lawmakers in Europe signed off Wednesday on the world's first set of comprehensive rules for artificial intelligence, clearing a key hurdle as authorities across the globe race to rein in AI.
-
2 men who helped run popular pirating website Megaupload sentenced to prison in New Zealand
Two men who helped run the once wildly popular pirating website Megaupload were each sentenced by a New Zealand court on Thursday to more than two years in prison.
Entertainment
-
Canadian writers picket in support of U.S. counterparts, say there's uncertainty here
More than one hundred Canadian film and TV workers gathered under cloudy skies and sporadic showers to picket in support of striking Hollywood writers.
-
Bill Cosby sued by 9 more women in Nevada for alleged decades-old sexual assaults
Nine more women are accusing Bill Cosby of sexual assault in a lawsuit that alleges he used his "enormous power, fame and prestige" to victimize them.
-
Beyonce blamed for keeping inflation high in Sweden. Is Springsteen next?
The chief economist at Danske Bank, the biggest bank in Denmark, said Wednesday that Beyonce's decision to kick off her 'Renaissance' world tour in Stockholm last month led to a surge in hotel and restaurant prices in the area as tens of thousands of fans descended on the city.
Business
-
May home sales, prices rise year-over-year as real estate market heats up
Canada's real estate market continued to heat up in May with home sales posting their first year-over-year increase since June 2021 and the average price seeing its first year-over-year gain in a year.
-
Stock market today: Global shares mixed after Fed holds rates steady but hints of hikes ahead
Global shares were trading mixed Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve held interest rates steady.
-
Money is the top source of stress among Canadians: survey
Money remains the biggest source of stress among Canadians for the sixth year in a row, according to a new survey.
Lifestyle
-
Toronto, Vancouver top list of most expensive Canadian cities: new survey
For a second year in a row, Toronto and Vancouver have been named by a survey as the two most expensive cities in Canada.
-
How is aging affecting your living arrangements? Let us know
More than 13,000 Canadians are at least 100 years old, according to data from Statistics Canada, up from nearly 9,500 centenarians in 2018. As more Canadians live longer, they will need to consider how to care for themselves in their later years. If you or a family member are evaluating current living arrangements due to old age, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
-
One of the few remaining Tamagotchi clubs in the world is in Toronto
A '90s phenomenon is having a comeback in Toronto as nostalgic millennials dust off their Tamagotchis.
Sports
-
5 things to get you up to speed for the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal
Formula One is back in Canada for a second consecutive year as the Canadian Grand Prix gets underway this week in Montreal. Here are some things to watch.
-
Nick Kyrgios reveals he ended up in psychiatric ward during Wimbledon in 2019
Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios has revealed he spent time in a psychiatric ward following a loss at Wimbledon in 2019 because of suicidal thoughts.
-
Brazilian court moves ahead on rape case against former soccer player Robinho
A high court in Brazil will move forward with Italy's case against former soccer star Robinho, who was sentenced in Europe to nine years in prison for rape.
Autos
-
Volkswagen deal to cost the federal government more than previously announced: PBO
The parliamentary budget officer says Canada's exclusive contract with German auto giant Volkswagen to build an electric vehicle battery plant in southwestern Ontario will cost the federal government up to $16.3 billion over the next ten years.
-
Toyota shareholders reject proposal demanding better performance on climate change
Toyota executives fielded challenges and reaped praise from investors at an annual general meeting Wednesday where shareholders ultimately rejected demands the automaker do better on fighting climate change.
-
Five things to get you up to speed for the Canadian Grand Prix
Formula One is back in Canada for a second consecutive year as the Canadian Grand Prix gets underway this week in Montreal.