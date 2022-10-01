Mendicino says Alberta's resistance to federal gun buyback plan is 'reckless' and 'a political stunt'
Federal Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino is calling Alberta Justice Minister and Solicitor General Tyler Shandro's plan to direct RCMP in the province not to enforce confiscations of prohibited firearms "reckless," and is amounting it to "a political stunt" that won't hold up.
On Sept. 26, Shandro made headlines when he announced he had advised the head of the RCMP in Alberta not to take officers off the streets for this purpose, citing a dispute clause in the Provincial Police Service Agreement— saying the "confiscation program" was not a priority.
In an interview on CTV's Question Period airing on Sunday, Mendicino spoke plainly when asked about Shandro's comments.
"He's wrong about all of that, and let's take a step back. Assault-style rifles were designed for one purpose, and one purpose only. And that is to kill people, and they have in Canada," Mendicino said. "It's a political stunt. He knows full well that the regulatory powers when it relates to firearms falls squarely within the exclusive jurisdiction of the federal government."
In May 2020, the federal government implemented a ban on 1,500 models and variants of assault-style firearms from being bought, sold, transported, imported or used in Canada.
This summer the Liberals unveiled how much they are planning to pay gun owners for the banned firearms they turn over as part of the mandatory buyback program, though final compensation amounts or confiscation plans have yet to be announced.
The Liberals have already implemented an amnesty period until Oct. 20, 2023 allowing lawful owners of these prohibited firearms to be protected from criminal liability while they take the steps required to comply.
Mendicino said it was "reckless" for Shandro "to be insinuating that the RCMP will not be enforcing federal law," because he does not speak for the RCMP, and it is up to the police to determine how offences are to be handled.
"Applying federal laws, whether it relates to firearms or whether it relates to any offence under the Criminal Code is not an a-la- carte menu. You don't get to opt out and tell the RCMP which laws they're going to enforce or not, that actually undermines public safety," Mendicino said.
Alberta has also indicated it intends to intervene in ongoing judicial review applications challenging the constitutionality of the federal firearms prohibition legislation. Speaking to this, the Liberal public safety minister pointed to a decades-old reference question Alberta brought to the Supreme Court of Canada that reaffirmed Parliament's authority.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
PM Trudeau, MPs pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in special session
Members of Parliament—many dressed in black—returned to Ottawa on Thursday to take part in a 'special session' commemorating Queen Elizabeth II and marking the accession to the throne of King Charles III. The House of Commons held this historic opportunity to allow MPs to pay tribute ahead of Monday's national commemorations.
Pierre Poilievre wins Conservative leadership on first ballot
Pierre Poilievre is the new leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, securing victory on the first ballot after a record-setting and divisive leadership campaign. After a seven-month campaign, the long-time MP and former cabinet minister from Ontario won the election decisively. Securing support across the country, he told party members they are now 'one party serving one country.'
'Charter may quickly become less relevant': Why Canadians outside of Quebec should watch the election
Quebecers will cast their ballots on Oct. 3, with the incumbent Coalition Avenir Quebec expected to win another majority government. With less than four weeks left in the election campaign, here's how the race — and the results — could affect the rest of Canada.
Funding for community groups a central plank of Canada's first ever LGBTQ2S+ 'action plan'
The federal government says it will prioritize direct funding for community groups under Canada's first ever federal LGBTQ2S+ 'action plan,' stating that they are the best-placed organizations to identify and deliver the support needed to address 'persisting inequities' and improve the wellbeing of LGBTQ2S+ individuals in this country.
6 key moments for Canada since Russia's war in Ukraine began 6 months ago
It has been six months since Russia launched its current attacks on Ukraine, sparking death, destruction, and condemnation from the international community. While the impacts of the invasion are most severely felt in Ukraine, the war has had global political implications, including here in Canada. CTVNews.ca looks at six key moments for Canada over the last six months.
Opinion
Opinion | Don Martin: Blocked at the border no more: Good riddance to the ArriveCAN app
'Finally and mercifully, ArriveCAN is dead on arrival at airports and border crossings as mandatory vaccination for foreign entry to Canada is lifted by month’s end,' writes Don Martin in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Firebrand Poilievre now starts the hard search for wider support as a no-pivot party leader
There’ll be no waffling in the political winds by steamrolled-to-victory Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre; no pivoting to a kinder, gentler, mushy middle to win over voters, Don Martin writes in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
Don Martin: The fall of Justin Trudeau has begun
'After a weeks-long survey of just about everyone I've met ... the overall judgment on Justin Trudeau is one of being a political write-off,' writes Don Martin in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca. 'He’s too woke, too precious, preachy in tone, exceedingly smug, lacking in leadership, fading in celebrity, slow to act, short-sighted in vision and generally getting more irritating with every breathlessly whispered public pronouncement,' Martin writes.
Don Martin: It's time for the whiners to win and the government to unclog the airports
It's time for the whiners to win and the government to reopen the skies, a return to those glory times of flying when the biggest complaints were expensive parking, a middle seat and stale pretzels, commentator Don Martin writes in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
Don Martin: A basic Doug Ford takes a middle-of-the-road victory lap in Ontario election
In an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin says Doug Ford coasted to majority re-election victory in Ontario by sticking to the middle of the road: 'Not too progressive. Not too conservative.'
ANALYSIS & INSIGHTS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
W5 INVESTIGATES | Fewer firefighters mean slower response times, jeopardizing lives
Saturday at 7 p.m.: a CTV W5 investigation reveals that a critical shortage of volunteer firefighters in this country is having a potentially deadly impact, especially in rural Canada.
Mendicino says Alberta's resistance to federal gun buyback plan is 'reckless' and 'a political stunt'
Federal Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino is calling Alberta Justice Minister and Solicitor General Tyler Shandro's plan to direct RCMP in the province not to enforce confiscations of prohibited firearms 'reckless,' and is amounting it to 'a political stunt' that won't hold up.
Canada has now ended its COVID-19 travel restrictions, mask mandates
As of this morning, travellers to Canada do not need to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 -- and wearing a mask on planes and trains is now optional, though it is still recommended.
How Canada's empty offices could get a second chance
Offices in Canada still haven't returned to their pre-pandemic occupancy rates, and now a growing number of underused buildings are being converted into apartments and condominiums. CTVNews.ca takes a look at this trend.
'Leave immediately' or risk conscription, Canada warns dual citizens in Russia
Canadians in Russia who hold dual citizenship should leave the country immediately or risk being conscripted for mandatory military service, the Government of Canada is warning.
Canada headed for 'severe' and 'inevitable' recession in 2023: economist
Canada is headed for a 'severe' and 'almost inevitable' recession in early 2023, according to the head of economics at Macquarie Group, which states Canada will face an approximately three per cent contraction in gross domestic product and a five per cent rise in its unemployment rate during the predicted recession.
Canadians reflect about residential schools on Truth and Reconciliation Day
Ceremonies, marches and other gatherings are taking place across the country Friday as communities mark the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. The federal statutory holiday was established last year to remember children who died while being forced to attend residential schools, as well as those who survived, and the families and communities still affected by lasting trauma.
Hurricane Ian lashes South Carolina as Florida's death toll climbs
A revived Hurricane Ian pounded coastal South Carolina on Friday, ripping apart piers and flooding streets after the ferocious storm caused catastrophic damage in Florida, trapping thousands in their homes and leaving at least 17 people dead.
Putin illegally annexes Ukraine land; Kyiv seeks NATO entry
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed treaties Friday to illegally annex more occupied Ukrainian territory in a sharp escalation of his war. Ukraine's president countered with a surprise application to join the NATO military alliance.
Canada
-
W5 INVESTIGATES
W5 INVESTIGATES | Fewer firefighters mean slower response times, jeopardizing lives
Saturday at 7 p.m.: a CTV W5 investigation reveals that a critical shortage of volunteer firefighters in this country is having a potentially deadly impact, especially in rural Canada.
-
Racism blamed in death of man on Northern Ontario First Nation
On this National Day of Truth and Reconciliation, a recent investigation into the death of a 32-year-old Indigenous man is a stark reminder of the ongoing struggle for justice that continues to elude the Ojibways of Onigaming First Nations.
-
Canadians reflect about residential schools on Truth and Reconciliation Day
Ceremonies, marches and other gatherings are taking place across the country Friday as communities mark the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. The federal statutory holiday was established last year to remember children who died while being forced to attend residential schools, as well as those who survived, and the families and communities still affected by lasting trauma.
-
Quebec election: Indigenous issues take back seat as campaign winds down
Indigenous leaders in Quebec are lamenting the fact that priorities for their communities have been largely ignored during the provincial election campaign.
-
'Leave immediately' or risk conscription, Canada warns dual citizens in Russia
Canadians in Russia who hold dual citizenship should leave the country immediately or risk being conscripted for mandatory military service, the Government of Canada is warning.
-
Provinces, territories face calls to make Day for Truth and Reconciliation a holiday
As Canada marks the second National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, provinces and territories face a push to recognize it as a statutory holiday.
World
-
West rejects Putin's claim it sabotaged Baltic gas pipelines
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday accused the West of sabotaging Russia-built natural gas pipelines under the Baltic Sea to Germany, a charge vehemently denied by the United States and its allies. Nordic nations said the undersea blasts that damaged the pipelines this week and have led to huge methane leaks involved several hundred pounds of explosives.
-
'Leave immediately' or risk conscription, Canada warns dual citizens in Russia
Canadians in Russia who hold dual citizenship should leave the country immediately or risk being conscripted for mandatory military service, the Government of Canada is warning.
-
ANALYSIS
ANALYSIS | Russia's war in Ukraine reaches a critical moment
As Russia's war in Ukraine enters a flammable, even more dangerous phase, analysis from the Associated Press on CTVNews.ca looks at whether a wider war is looming with devastating results for the world, perhaps not seen since 1939-1945.
-
U.S. judge dismisses Mexico lawsuit against gun manufacturers
A U.S. federal judge on Friday dismissed a lawsuit brought by the Mexican government against U.S. gun manufacturers arguing their commercial practices has led to bloodshed in Mexico.
-
Iran arrests 9 foreigners it says were involved in protests
Iran said Friday it has arrested nine foreigners linked to the nationwide anti-government protests that have gripped the country, which authorities have blamed on hostile foreign entities, without providing evidence.
-
Trump fraud lawsuit goes to judge who held him in contempt
The New York attorney general's lawsuit accusing Donald Trump and his company of fraud has been assigned to a state court judge who repeatedly ruled against the former president in related subpoena disputes -- including holding him in contempt, fining him US$110,000 and forcing him to sit for a deposition.
Politics
-
Mendicino says Alberta's resistance to federal gun buyback plan is 'reckless' and 'a political stunt'
Federal Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino is calling Alberta Justice Minister and Solicitor General Tyler Shandro's plan to direct RCMP in the province not to enforce confiscations of prohibited firearms 'reckless,' and is amounting it to 'a political stunt' that won't hold up.
-
Joly, Blinken respond to Putin's 'political theatre' with even more Russian sanctions
Canada announced today it is imposing new sanctions on Russia in retaliation for its 'unprovoked and unjustifiable' invasion of Ukraine.
-
'Justinflation': Some Conservative MPs in trouble after coining cheeky inflation term
The Conservatives' cheeky term for inflation under the Liberals has got some MPs into trouble in the House of Commons, where saying 'Justinflation' has been deemed verboten.
Health
-
No single fix for anti-Indigenous racism in Canada's health-care system: doctor
Ongoing racism against many Indigenous patients has bred deep mistrust in the health-care system, often keeping people from travelling to a hospital or clinic. While the issue is widespread across Canada, some provinces are partnering with Indigenous groups to provide anti-racism training.
-
Lumpy skin disease kills 100,000 cattle in India, threatens livelihoods
A viral disease has killed nearly 100,000 cows and buffaloes in India and sickened over two million more animals.
-
Can this surgery model help shorten wait times and provide better care?
Team-based care is more efficient and benefits both patients and surgeons, so it should be widely adopted across surgical specialties, some surgeons say.
Sci-Tech
-
NASA, SpaceX to study boosting Hubble to higher orbit in a bid to extend its life
Officials at NASA have signed a Space Act Agreement with SpaceX to investigate the benefits and risks of having a private mission provide service to NASA's nearly 33-year-old Hubble Space Telescope, boosting it to a higher orbit to extend its life, the space agency announced Thursday.
-
W5
W5 | Invasive pigs, liberal tears and the appreciation of nature
Saturday at 7 p.m.: CTV W5 investigates the war with wild pigs, a destructive invasive species that has spread throughout the world and now threatens to move into some Canadian cities.
-
Suspected Chinese hackers tampered with widely used Canadian chat program: researchers
Suspected Chinese hackers tampered with widely used software distributed by a small Canadian customer service company, another example of a 'supply chain compromise' made infamous by the hack on U.S. networking company SolarWinds.
Entertainment
-
George Clooney reacts to 'pretty boy' Brad Pitt calling him the 'most handsome man'
George Clooney shared his thoughts on Brad Pitt declaring him the "most handsome man in the world" in a recent interview, called Pitt a "pretty boy."
-
Comedian Trevor Noah to leave 'The Daily Show' after seven years
Comedian Trevor Noah, host of 'The Daily Show' on Comedy Central, said he was going to leave the program after hosting it for seven years.
-
After 'FreeBritney,' California to limit conservatorships
California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday signed a bill limiting conservatorships that grant legal guardianship over individuals, a move that comes after Britney Spears' conservatorship case garnered national attention amid her attempts to regain control over her finances and livelihood.
Business
-
Canada 'behind the ball' with weak merger laws, says author of biting report
Lax merger laws in Canada underestimate the harm to competition caused by mergers and overestimate their benefits, a new report says.
-
How Canada's empty offices could get a second chance
Offices in Canada still haven't returned to their pre-pandemic occupancy rates, and now a growing number of underused buildings are being converted into apartments and condominiums. CTVNews.ca takes a look at this trend.
-
Canada headed for 'severe' and 'inevitable' recession in 2023: economist
Canada is headed for a 'severe' and 'almost inevitable' recession in early 2023, according to the head of economics at Macquarie Group, which states Canada will face an approximately three per cent contraction in gross domestic product and a five per cent rise in its unemployment rate during the predicted recession.
Lifestyle
-
No winning ticket sold for Friday's $70 million Lotto Max jackpot
The $70 million Lotto Max jackpot is going unclaimed for another day. There was no winning ticket sold in Friday's draw.
-
He thought of the perfect place to propose. Hurricane Ian threatened his plans
A Florida man who had a feeling that the site of his first date would soon be flooded by Hurricane Ian, along Lake Eola in Orlando, rushed his partner out to the spot to ask her hand in marriage.
-
B.C. man feels 'sense of peace' after winning $500K on Lotto Max ticket
Money wasn't the only thing James Naabye gained after winning $500,000 in a recent Lotto Max draw. The Squamish, B.C., resident told lottery officials he also has a newfound 'sense of peace' thanks to the unexpected financial cushion.
Sports
-
NFL's handling of concussions questioned after Tua's injury
The most effective means of protecting players remains enforcing strict concussion protocols, but NFL players, fans and others are concerned that didn't happen with Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
-
Residential school survivor throws first pitch at Jays game for Orange Shirt Day
Dolores (McLeod) Naponse, hopes that her presence at a Toronto Blue Jays game will spark important conversation.
-
Aaron Judge calls Toronto Blue Jays pitcher 'class act' for returning historic home run ball
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge called one of the Toronto Blue Jays pitchers "a class act" for his instrumental role in returning Judge's historic home run ball to the Yankees on Wednesday night's game.
Autos
-
Gas prices up by as much as almost 20 cents in some Canadian cities
Gas prices jumped overnight in some cities across Canada, in many cases by around ten cents a litre, and by almost 20 cents in one city.
-
Data breach at border agency contractor involved up to 1.38 million licence plates
The federal privacy watchdog says a data breach at a contractor for Canada's border agency involved as many as 1.38 million licence plate images.
-
Gas prices reach 239.9 cents per litre in Metro Vancouver, breaking all-time record
The price of gas reached an all-time high of 239.9 cents per litre in Metro Vancouver on Thursday, and analysts expect it will climb even higher before the weekend.