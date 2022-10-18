Mendicino 'concerned' RCMP withheld badge numbers of officers who cleared protest

OTTAWA -

Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino says he's concerned the RCMP chose not to the release the badge numbers of officers who cleared "Freedom Convoy" protesters from the Ambassador Bridge last winter.

The force was asked for a list of officer names and badge numbers through an access-to-information request, which the RCMP denied on the basis that the release could put officer safety at risk.

The Canadian Press obtained a briefing note to Commissioner Brenda Lucki on the matter, which included an intelligence report showing senior Mounties feared officers could be doxed by convoy supporters if they were identified.

Asked whether he found the RCMP's decision acceptable, Mendicino said he was "very concerned."

He says badge numbers are there in the interest of transparency.

Mendicino also pointed to legislation tabled last spring, which he says would provide more robust civilian oversight of the RCMP.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 18, 2022.