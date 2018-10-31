OTTAWA – A parliamentary association meeting devolved into antics and ended in acrimony on Parliament Hill Tuesday night, as the Liberals pushed to remove floor-crossing MP Leona Alleslev from her position as chair.

Alleslev had held the role as chair of the non-partisan Canadian NATO Parliamentary Association, but following her September defection from the Liberals to join the Conservative Party, the governing party wanted to replace her with Liberal MP and vice-chair Borys Wrzesnewskyj.

A special meeting was called for Tuesday night, to hold a vote on a new chair, citing that the existing chairperson “no longer has the confidence of the members.” The room was packed, with more members than typical for the association’s semi-regular meetings, with both sides hoping to have the numbers to either keep, or oust Alleslev.

Alleslev called the meeting to order, and immediately procedural wrangling began over whether or not the rules were being followed. She attempted to adjourn the meeting, and at some point Wrzesnewskyj took over chairing, keeping the meeting going. There was a balloting process overseen by another member, and eventually Wrzesnewskyj was named the new chairperson.

In protest of this process, which Conservative MP Erin O’Toole has called “farcical”, a handful of Conservative MPs, including Conservative House Leader Candice Bergen, Todd Doherty, Cathay Wagantall, and Garnett Genuis, and staffers broke out into song in the room.

As seen in a video taken by one Liberal MP, the Conservatives were singing “Take Me Home, Country Roads” by John Denver, holding binders which appeared to hold lyrics, some with red cups in hand.

Parliament Hill security was called in to try to get the situation under control, as the staffers were in the room at what the Liberals still considered an ongoing meeting of parliamentarians.

One Liberal MP speaking to CTVNews.ca on background said the entire thing was “over the top.”

In a series of tweets on the ordeal, O’Toole said the Liberal ministers and MPs in the room were carrying out “political revenge.”

The chair position does not come with any additional salary, but it offers opportunities to travel globally to meet with fellow NATO groups and be a part of policy conversations. Historically, the chairs of these kinds of parliamentary associations are members of the governing party.

In her floor-crossing speech, Alleslev took issue with Canada’s current foreign policy and defence commitments. Liberals consider her to be someone who broke their trust and with a NATO Parliamentary Assembly gathering happening in Halifax next month, one source speaking on background said there was a desire to make sure Canada’s current position is being put forward.

The Conservatives are questioning the validity of the entire process. Though, the Liberals believe the rules have been followed and Wrzesnewskyj is now the chair. The association’s parliamentary web site has been updated to reflect this change to their executive.

With files from CTV News' Michel Boyer