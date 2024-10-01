Politics

    • Media veteran tells inquiry of Beijing's influence on local Chinese outlets in Canada

    A man enters the hearing room as the Public Inquiry into Foreign Election Interference resumes in Ottawa, Monday, Sept. 16, 2024. (Adrian Wyld / The Canadian Press) A man enters the hearing room as the Public Inquiry into Foreign Election Interference resumes in Ottawa, Monday, Sept. 16, 2024. (Adrian Wyld / The Canadian Press)
    A media industry veteran is telling a public inquiry today the Chinese community in Canada has long been caught in the crosshairs of political discourse, disinformation and propaganda originating from the Chinese Communist Party.

    Hong Kong-born Victor Ho came to Canada in 1997 and worked in print and radio media over the years.

    Ho says if Beijing seeks to influence or interfere in Canada's democratic processes, one of its most effective tools is the Chinese-language media.

    He says the majority of local Chinese media has been influenced by the Communist Party for years.

    The ongoing commission of inquiry's latest hearings are focusing on detecting and countering foreign meddling.

    A final report is due by the end of the year.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 1, 2024.

