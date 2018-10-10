

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- The news media has been uninvited to a speech by former prime minister Stephen Harper on Thursday.

Harper was to address the Canadian Club of Toronto, which had previously invited reporters to cover the event.

But the club sent out a notice to the media today saying the invitation had been sent in error.

Harper is plugging a new book in which he addresses how conservatives should tackle the challenge of rising populism since the election of Donald Trump to the U.S. presidency.

Harper spoke to a series of American media outlets earlier in the week to promote his book.

The Canadian Club did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

