

Sarah Turnbull, CTVNews.ca Staff





Environment Minister Catherine McKenna says her government's climate strategy, including the federal carbon tax provisions, will stay the course.

She dismissed claims by Conservative MP Pierre Poilievre that the government would stretch its promised $50 per tonne price cap by 2022, if re-elected this fall.

This after a Globe and Mail interview with McKenna published Sunday, indicated that the minister was wavering on her decision to raise the levy. She said that while the government had no immediate plans to walk back their pledge, any future amendments would be made in consultation with provinces and Canadians at large.

"Our position has not changed,” she said speaking to reporters at a green jobs announcement on Monday. “Mr. Pierre Poilievre does press conferences all the time, most of the time misleading Canadians."

Poilievre's attempt to throw a wrench in the federal Liberal’s climate plan was pitched to reporters in Ottawa on Monday. There, he stated "the cat’s out of the bag."

"[McKenna] accidentally told the truth. She admitted that if re-elected the carbon tax would go much higher than Liberals previously said,” said Poilievre. “This is the credit card campaign of Justin Trudeau; he’s spending billions of dollars now to get re-elected, putting it on the national credit card, and sending the bill to Canadians after the election when he no longer needs their votes but still needs their money."

Poilievre touted the Conservative’s 60-page plan unveiled in June - A Real Plan to Protect Our Environment - as the only “adorable” plan but was light on details of how it would reduce emissions. He said by doing things like removing the HST on heating and cancelling the carbon tax, it would help people get ahead – referencing the party’s new campaign slogan.

When pressed about the science behind the Conservative plan or lack thereof – specifically about how it would lower greenhouse gas emissions– Poilievre said it would focus more on incentivizing industrial corporations to follow sustainable standards and invest back in green technologies.

"The strength in our plan requires companies to actually redirect money to green technology that will clean up their company and industry instead of just generating more money for the government to spend."

McKenna countered this argument in her respective press conference, scheduled just an hour later.

"Pierre Poilievre is the same as Doug Ford, which is the same as Andrew Scheer, which is that this generation of Conservatives; they don’t understand that we need to take action on climate change."

She referenced current climate emergencies around the globe, including the fires in Amazon and the melting Arctic, as grounds to inspire the youth in the audience to take hold of their future. As a first step, she indicated, that means careful consideration about how they vote in the federal election this fall.

"I look at the young people here; this is about your future. Millennials are the largest voting bloc, I hope you choose, you choose of things that you care about. When I talk to young people, you’re worried; you’re worried about whether we’ll continue to have more ambition on climate change."

The environment will undoubtedly be a hot button issue this election season as parties have already begun signalling how they plan to tackle climate change over the course of the next four years.

"This is going to be an extremely important election," said McKenna. "I hope that to the extent that you care about your planet, you care about a sustainable future, all the young people that are the largest voting bloc, you think very carefully about your choices."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivered a similar sentiment in Biarritz, France in his final speech at the G7 meeting where climate change was top of mind. Canada has agreed to invest $15 million to help fight the wildfires in the Amazon rainforest.