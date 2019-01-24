

Rachel Gilmore and Graham Slaughter, CTVNews.ca





Canada’s Ambassador to China John McCallum has walked back his controversial comments about the Huawei executive’s extradition case.

On Tuesday, McCallum told a group of Chinese reporters in the Toronto area that there are strong legal arguments Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou could make to help her avoid extradition to the United States.

“I misspoke,” McCallum said in a statement issued Thursday.

“These comments do not accurately represent my position on this issue. As the government has consistently made clear, there has been no political involvement in this process.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appeared to stand by the ambassador on Thursday. Asked if he had any plans to punish McCallum, Trudeau said his government is focused on trying to free two Canadians detained in China.

“Our focus is entirely on getting those Canadians home safe and making sure that all their rights are respected. And making a change would not help release those Canadians a day sooner,” Trudeau said.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer told CTV’s Power Play on Wednesday that he would fire McCallum over the comments.

Meng was arrested on Dec. 1 in Vancouver and accused by U.S. authorities of using a Huawei subsidiary to dodge sanctions against Iran.

