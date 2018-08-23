OTTAWA -- Rogue Conservative MP Maxime Bernier is set to take questions from journalists in a 1 p.m. ET press conference in Ottawa.

The media advisory says only that he will make a statement and a staffer for the MP refused to divulge any other details.

Relations between Bernier and his caucus colleagues have been increasingly -- and publicly -- tense in the past few weeks as the Quebec MP refuses to back down from his view that "more diversity" will destroy the country.

On Wednesday, Bernier lashed out at his colleagues and at Scheer for holding a press conference about immigration policy.

"So, after disavowing me last week for raising the issue and telling me to shut up, my colleagues have just realized that this is something Canadians find important and want to hear about? Great example of strong leadership!" Bernier wrote on Twitter.

Last week, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer distanced himself from Bernier's views, although he didn't kick him out of caucus. Scheer had already revoked his former leadership rival's critic portfolio after Bernier posted a chapter from his upcoming book that challenged the party's official position on supply management.

The book is postponed indefinitely after the excerpt created controversy for Bernier's assertion that Scheer pandered to the dairy farmers who benefit from Canada's supply-managed system in order to win the party's leadership. Bernier came second to Scheer in a 51-49 per cent split.