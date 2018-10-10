OTTAWA – People's Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier is paying a visit to Elections Canada's headquarters Wednesday morning, to finalize the application to officially register his new political party.

Bernier launched his new party in September, unveiling the name and announcing he'd be setting up headquarters in Gatineau, Que. This followed a late-August defection from the Conservative Party of Canada.

In announcing he'd be leaving the Conservative caucus, he criticized his former party leadership rival Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer as being a "more moderate" version of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. He said that the "old parties" are not speaking for Canadians, and decried political correctness.

He's kept his Beauce, Que. seat in the House of Commons, though he now sits on the very back bench on the opposition side, directly beside fellow party-of-one MP, Green Party Leader Elizabeth May.

Bernier has been using social media to reach out to his "Mad Max" supporters across the country, asking them to share what riding they are in and communicate with each other about building up and organizing teams in ridings throughout Canada.

He intends to run candidates in all 338 ridings in the 2019 federal election, and is eyeing a spot on stage during the 2019 leaders' debates.

Sign up for our political newsletter