OTTAWA -- Rogue MP Maxime Bernier has quit the Conservative Party of Canada on the day its members and parliamentarians gather for a biennial convention.

Bernier says the party has "all but abandoned its core conservative principles."

"I am in politics to defend ideas - real conservative ideas - because I passionately care about the future of our country," Bernier told reporters in Ottawa, who said he isn't convinced that party leader Andrew Scheer wouldn't be a "more moderate" version of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau were he to win next year's federal election.

"I've come to realize this party too intellectually and morally corrupt to be reformed," he said.

Bernier says he wants to create a new party and is going to travel the country consulting conservatives. He says he hasn't spoken to any of his former caucus colleagues, and that he last had a conversation with Scheer more than a week ago. It was after that conversation that he decided to start a new party, Bernier said.

"My leader told me and every other Canadian that I don't have any influence in the party," he said, referring to Scheer's statement that Bernier didn't speak for the Conservatives. Scheer released the statement after days of controversy over Bernier saying "more diversity" would destroy Canada, and after several Conservative MPs spoke out against Bernier.

Bernier will keep his seat in the House of Commons, and said he plans to run in the next election. He says he isn't stepping down and will let voters in his riding decide whether they want an independent MP because it's not him who changed.

"I didn't change. It's the party who changed," he said.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is holding a news conference at 1:30 p.m. EST in Halifax, where the party is meeting this weekend.

Relations between Bernier and his now-former caucus colleagues have been increasingly -- and publicly -- tense in the past few weeks as the Quebec MP refused to back down from his view that "more diversity" will destroy the country.

On Wednesday, Bernier lashed out at his colleagues and at Scheer for holding a news conference about immigration policy.

"So, after disavowing me last week for raising the issue and telling me to shut up, my colleagues have just realized that this is something Canadians find important and want to hear about? Great example of strong leadership!" Bernier wrote on Twitter.

Long-time Bernier collaborator Martin Masse submitted his resignation to a conservative Montreal-based think tank on Wednesday. Masse spent seven years with the Montreal Economic Institute as a part-time editor and writer. A think-tank representative said Masse felt he could no longer help maintain the organization’s non-partisan status.

Last week, Scheer distanced himself from Bernier's views, although he didn't kick him out of caucus. Scheer had already revoked his former leadership rival's critic portfolio after Bernier posted a chapter from his upcoming book that challenged the party's official position on supply management.

The book is postponed indefinitely after the excerpt created controversy for Bernier's assertion that Scheer pandered to the dairy farmers who benefit from Canada's supply-managed system in order to win the party's leadership. Bernier came second to Scheer in a 51-49 per cent split.

Party members and MPs expressed anger at Bernier.

British Columbia MP Todd Doherty said Bernier apologized to him privately and said he was committed to the Conservative team.

"You had every opportunity to stand in caucus to share your views and provide input," Doherty wrote on Twitter.

"When given the opportunity - you stayed silent or blamed it on others around you. You’re Twitter Tough... all bark no bite. #shameful"