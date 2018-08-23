OTTAWA -- Rogue Conservative MP Maxime Bernier is making an announcement Thursday at a 1 p.m. ET news conference in Ottawa, sparking discussion over whether he is leaving the party to start his own.

The media advisory says only that he will make a statement and a staffer for the MP refused to divulge any other details.

A Quebec radio station is reporting Bernier is quitting the Conservative Party. The Canadian Press reported last June that Bernier's supporters started pushing him to quit the Conservatives and start his own party, following his demotion from industry critic.

The Conservative caucus is to meet in Halifax at 2 p.m. ET, meaning Bernier won't be there.

Relations between Bernier and his caucus colleagues have been increasingly -- and publicly -- tense in the past few weeks as the Quebec MP refuses to back down from his view that "more diversity" will destroy the country.

On Wednesday, Bernier lashed out at his colleagues and at Scheer for holding a press conference about immigration policy.

"So, after disavowing me last week for raising the issue and telling me to shut up, my colleagues have just realized that this is something Canadians find important and want to hear about? Great example of strong leadership!" Bernier wrote on Twitter.

Last week, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer distanced himself from Bernier's views, although he didn't kick him out of caucus. Scheer had already revoked his former leadership rival's critic portfolio after Bernier posted a chapter from his upcoming book that challenged the party's official position on supply management.

The book is postponed indefinitely after the excerpt created controversy for Bernier's assertion that Scheer pandered to the dairy farmers who benefit from Canada's supply-managed system in order to win the party's leadership. Bernier came second to Scheer in a 51-49 per cent split.

Manitoba Conservative MP James Bezan said he continues to be "disappointed with Max."

"He's done nothing to build our base. He continues to undermine our ability to take Justin Trudeau to task," Bezan told CTV News in Halifax.

"If Max was a team player, he'd be here. If he was a strong individual, he'd be here to face the music in dealing with us at caucus. To have that discussion over his divisive comments and his ongoing campaign to throw the Conservative Party off our step."

The party is meeting in Halifax this weekend for its biennial convention. Bezan noted they have policy proposals up for discussion on Saturday on issues important to Bernier.

"I don’t think he’s ever gotten over the leadership race. And him and his minions need to get on side – or, you know, get out of the way," he said.

Conservative MP Tony Clement, a long-time colleague of Bernier's, said on Twitter Thursday morning that the party needs to "keep [its] eye on the ball."

"By that I mean policies and strategies to put our best foot forward with the voters for #Elxn2019. Conservatives have a lot to offer but a divided house cannot stand," Clement wrote, adding that he's seen that over his 40 years in politics.

Clement urged Bernier to focus on the "95 per cent of the things" that party members agree on.

"That means YOU, @MaximeBernier, who has a choice to make. I made my choice last year: to support @AndrewScheer and the team. So let’s get out there, vote on policy and take it to the people please!"

