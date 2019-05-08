OTTAWA – Suspended Vice-Admiral Mark Norman has arrived at the Ottawa courthouse in anticipation of federal prosecutors dropping the charge of breach of trust against him.

This morning, prosecutors are expected to outline their reasoning behind the dropped charge in the high-profile case, prompted by an alleged leak of cabinet documents.

Asked how he was feeling, Norman said: “Good. It’s a beautiful day,” but declined to comment further. Asked whether this was vindication, he said: “Let’s just wait.”

Norman served as the second-in-command of the military until he was charged in March 2018 with breach of trust for allegedly leaking cabinet secrets in favour of Quebec-based Davie Shipbuilding in relation to a $700-million shipbuilding contract. Norman, who was suspended from the military as a result of the charge, has denied any wrongdoing.

Norman has denied any wrongdoing and his legal team have argued that the charges were politically motivated. His lawyers had been trying to access documents to bolster their argument for having the case tossed out before heading to trial, The Canadian Press has reported.

The case was still in the pre-trial stage, with the actual trial proceedings expected to begin in August, close to the start of the federal election campaign.

Throughout the proceedings to date there have been a host of various procedural fights between Norman's legal team, which is headed by defence lawyer Marie Henein, and the federal government. The trial, if it went ahead, had the potential to expose damaging revelations about how big military contracts are awarded.

The SNC-Lavalin case, which centred on accusations of attempted political interference in the federal prosecutors work regarding the Quebec construction giant's criminal trial for fraud and corruption, appeared to give Norman's legal team new avenues for examination as they continued to fight for access to secret government documents.

Earlier this week, Justice Minister and Attorney General David Lametti defended the government's participation in the process, and cited the independence of the public prosecutor’s office.

Last week, CTV News reported that outgoing Liberal MP Andrew Leslie was on the witness list to testify, if called, on behalf of the defence. Leslie, a former lieutenant-general in the military, knows Norman both personally and professionally, but has been instructed not to comment publicly on the matter. Leslie was at the courthouse on Wednesday morning, greeting Norman with a hug when he arrived.

CTV News has also reported that Norman’s legal fees, which are not being covered by the government, have grown to more than $500,000 and that this has presented him with a serious financial burden that sources tell CTV News has been very difficult for him to deal with.

A second person has been charged with breach of trust in relation to accusations of leaking government documents. As The Canadian Press has reported, Matthew Matchett, a suspended official with Public Service and Procurement Canada, has also been charged. His lawyers have told the court that he intends to plead not guilty.