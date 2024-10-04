Politics

    • Mark Carney to release book 'The Hinge,' a look at Canada's 'path forward'

    Former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney speaks to reporters at the Liberal caucus retreat in Nanaimo, B.C., on Sept. 10, 2024. (Darryl Dyck / The Canadian Press) Former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney speaks to reporters at the Liberal caucus retreat in Nanaimo, B.C., on Sept. 10, 2024. (Darryl Dyck / The Canadian Press)
    Former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney is publishing his prescription for "a path forward" as Canada faces an "increasingly divided and dangerous" world.

    "The Hinge: Time to Build an Even Better Canada," is set for publication May 13, 2025.

    Signal, an imprint of McClelland & Stewart, a division of Penguin Random House Canada, calls it a timely blueprint for navigating challenges at home and abroad.

    "The Hinge" promises to examine our current moment in history of "rising perils" that are reshaping global politics, economics and social orders.

    Carney served as governor of the Bank of England from 2013 to 2020, and governor of the Bank of Canada from 2008 to 2013.

    Last month, Carney said he will advise the federal Liberals as chair of a task force on economic growth.

    He also serves as chair of Brookfield Asset Management and the UN special envoy for Climate Action and Finance.

    "As the world becomes increasingly divided and dangerous, and the global economy transforms, Canadians have a historic opportunity to come together to build an even better future for all. This book outlines how," Carney said Thursday in a release announcing the book.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 3, 2024.

