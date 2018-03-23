OTTAWA – A marathon session of voting continues in the House of Commons Friday after the Conservatives forced an all-nighter.

The continuous voting is being used as a procedural tactic because the Liberal majority defeated the Tories motion to call Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s national security adviser to testify about the Atwal incident.

Conservative House Leader Candice Bergen and her caucus are forcing force nearly 260 confidence votes that make it imperative for the Liberals to keep a full bench of MPs to make sure they win each one.

The voting began around 6 p.m. Thursday and the Opposition estimates they have enough motions to keep MPs there until Saturday.

Procedurally, that is possible as Thursday’s session technically has not ended. Inside the House of Commons it is still Thursday, and will be until they’ve cleared through all the business on the agenda.

As of Friday morning there are still around 140 votes to go. The "opposed votes" have to be dealt with before MPs can get to voting on the government’s supplementary and interim estimates—documents that outline additional government spending.

Before the estimates can be voted on, the rules state MPs have to deal with any opposed votes, which by putting up so many, Bergen is essentially using them as a procedural tool. Each one opposes a different portion, or line, of the estimates.

Taking to social media throughout the night, the Conservatives are painting the Liberals as voting in a "cover up" to prevent Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his national security adviser, Daniel Jean, from testifying publicly at the Public Safety and National Security Committee.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer joined his colleagues in the early hours of Friday morning.

Some government MPs took to social media to rebut, highlighting the lines of spending the Conservatives were voting against, like money for veterans.

The Tories already tried once to have Jean appear, in hopes of getting more answers about why he suggested in a background briefing to reporters that factions in the Indian government may have tried to sabotage Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's trip to India in February, while others have disputed that theory. This briefing was given to reporters after photos surfaced of attempted murderer Jaspal Atwal with Sophie Gregoire Trudeau at an event.

The Liberals voted down that previous attempt to hear from the senior official at the committee.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who was not present for the all-nighter as he was out of town, showed up Friday morning with Timbits and coffee for his caucus. Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould’s husband also showed up with flowers for her, as Friday is her birthday. Staffers poured in with fresh coffees for MPs to sip on behind the curtains, as they’re only supposed to have water inside the Chamber.

Throughout the night MPs could be seen watching TV or movies on their iPads, reading books and newspapers, and sneaking snacks. Some changed into comfortable clothing and many seemed to take in stride their predicament, throwing barbs and gests across the aisle.

This procedural interruption from routine business will come with a hefty price tag, as House of Commons staff, including security, have to work the whole time the House is sitting, and many MPs have had to cancel travel plans to stay or come back to Ottawa.

Liberal MP Rob Oliphant asked the Speaker a few hours in to the votes on Thursday if more staff could be sent to the House so the young pages are "not run off their feet all night."

At any time the Opposition could back down and stop the votes, but after more than 12 hours of voting indications from both sides is there is no end in sight.