'Marathon...not a sprint': Canada kicks off 2023 planting season with a long way to go to reach 2 billion trees

FACT CHECK | Popular e-petition calling for Canada to allow trans people to claim asylum, but that right is 'already established'

More than 130,000 people have signed an e-petition calling on Canada to give transgender and non-binary people fleeing harmful laws in their home countries the right to claim asylum, but that's already possible in this country. Advocates say the popularity of the proposal shows politicians that Canadians want the government to affirm its welcoming position.

opinion | Don Martin: Finally and inevitably, Trudeau waved the white flag

After weeks of refusing to look further into foreign election interference, Justin Trudeau surrendered to intense pressure and appointed a 'special rapporteur' to review China's actions. In his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin writes this 'startling change of heart' suggests the PMO is in panic mode and reflects badly on the prime minister's decision making.

BREAKING | Fox, Dominion reach settlement over false U.S. election claims

Fox and Dominion Voting Systems reached a settlement Tuesday in the voting machine company's defamation lawsuit, averting a trial in a case that exposed how the top-rated network chased viewers by promoting lies about the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

Dominion Voting ballot-counting machines are shown at a Torrance County warehouse during election equipment testing with local candidates and partisan officers in Estancia, N.M., Sept. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton, File)

