Politics

    • Man charged after attempting to force his way into the House of Commons: police

    Share

    On the tenth anniversary of the shooting on Parliament Hill, a man was arrested and charged with trespassing as he attempted to push past security guards into the House of Commons.

    It happened just before 11 a.m. ET Wednesday at the south entrance of the West Block building, the same entrance often used by members of Parliament and staff.

    CTV News journalists witnessed the man, who identified himself as Brian Kidder, carrying a black duffle bag as he pushed against three Parliamentary Protective Service (PPS) officers.

    PPS is the amalgamated security force charged with protecting the space on Parliament Hill. The security force was created in the wake of the shooting a decade ago.

    After multiple requests to leave, CTV News journalists saw one officer arrest the man for trespassing and put him in handcuffs.

    "The man in his 60s was subsequently charged by the Ottawa Police Service under the Ontario Trespass to Property Act for Failing to leave," according to a statement from Ottawa police.

    In an emailed statement to CTV News, PPS said, "This individual attempted to enter an entry point reserved to access cardholders," adding there are entry points for people with cardholder access to Parliament Hill and others for the public.

    PPS underscored that members of the public must go through the visitor welcome centre, which is located between the West Block and Centre Block buildings.

    A Facebook page belonging to someone named Brian Kidder shows a live stream of the events leading up to the arrest. It shows the man walking up to the parliament building calling it the "house of evil."

    In the video, as he walks up the stairs to gain access to Parliament Hill, he is asked by PPS officers stationed there if he has a pass. The man tells them he does not but then claims to have a special invite.

    The man is told he can't go in there, to which he responds, "Why not? It's a public place."

    IN DEPTH

    Opinion

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike

    When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News