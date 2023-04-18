Major reforms to air passenger rights needed, says House committee report
A parliamentary committee is recommending sweeping changes to Canada's air passenger rights framework.
The report from the House of Commons transport committee calls on the government to tighten compensation rules for travellers whose flights are cancelled or significantly delayed.
Released Tuesday, the paper comes after chaotic travel seasons over the summer and winter holidays brought on by soaring demand, labour shortages and poor weather.
The report's 21 recommendations include bigger monetary penalties, more efficient processing of compensation claims and putting the burden of proof on airlines to show why compensation should not be awarded.
The committee also suggests the federal government consider harmonizing its compensation rules with European regulations even when delays are for safety purposes -- a payout exemption the European Union does not allow.
With the complaints backlog now well over 42,000, Transport Minister Omar Alghabra has pledged to strengthen the four-year-old passenger rights charter with legislation to be tabled this spring.
