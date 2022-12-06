Major biodiversity conference opens in Montreal amid hope of hard conservation target
A major international conference on preserving the world's biodiversity is to open Tuesday with speakers including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.
COP15 in Montreal brings together 196 countries to refresh the Convention on Biological Diversity and is seen as a crucial attempt to reach a global deal on saving the world's ecosystems and the plants and animals that depend on them.
Mary MacDonald of the World Wildlife Fund Canada said COP15 could provide for biodiversity what the Paris Agreement created for climate change: hard targets for preserving nature.
"What we're looking for is something like an acknowledgment by all countries in the world that we need to have a nature-positive 2030," MacDonald said. "That means there's more healthy nature on this planet by 2030 than there is now."
Diplomats have hammered out 22 targets for the negotiations, which include halting the spread of invasive species and reducing the use of pesticides and plastics.
But the main objective will be to agree on a minimum amount of how much of the world's ecosystems should be protected and conserved.
Scientists suggest preserving 30 per cent of the globe's remaining lands and oceans is vital to stop increasing threats of extinction and achieving international targets for reducing greenhouse gases. They say biodiversity and climate change are closely linked.
A 2019 paper in the journal Science concluded: "If current trends in habitat conversion and emissions do not peak by 2030, then it will become impossible to remain below 1.5 (degrees Celsius)."
Federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault says Canada has four main goals for the final agreement: meeting the 30 per cent threshold, reversing biodiversity loss by 2030, providing money to developing nations to allow them to meet those targets and ensuring Indigenous people are fully involved.
Guilbeault acknowledges meeting those goals won't be easy. He said the last draft of the convention he saw contained 1,200 places where the final text hasn't been agreed on.
The event will create a small city within Montreal for the next two weeks, with 17,000 registered attendees and 900 reporters accredited to cover their deliberations.
The COP15 conference lasts until Dec. 19.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 6, 2022.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Here's what central players had to say as the Emergencies Act inquiry hearings wrapped
After six weeks, more than 70 witnesses, and the submission of more than 7,000 documents into evidence, the public hearing portion of the Public Order Emergency Commission wrapped up on Friday.
'What if the worst had happened': Trudeau explains why he invoked Emergencies Act when he did
On the stand at the federal inquiry examining the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau revealed candidly that a central factor in his historic decision to enact unprecedented powers to shut down the 'Freedom Convoy' protests, was his fear of what could happen if he didn't.
Risk of recession rising, deficit projected at $36.4B in 2022-23: fall economic statement
The federal government's fall economic update makes it clear that while the deficit is declining, the risk that Canada enters into a recession is rising.
PM Trudeau, MPs pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in special session
Members of Parliament—many dressed in black—returned to Ottawa on Thursday to take part in a 'special session' commemorating Queen Elizabeth II and marking the accession to the throne of King Charles III. The House of Commons held this historic opportunity to allow MPs to pay tribute ahead of Monday's national commemorations.
Pierre Poilievre wins Conservative leadership on first ballot
Pierre Poilievre is the new leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, securing victory on the first ballot after a record-setting and divisive leadership campaign. After a seven-month campaign, the long-time MP and former cabinet minister from Ontario won the election decisively. Securing support across the country, he told party members they are now 'one party serving one country.'
Opinion
opinion | Don Martin: Danielle Smith's antics suggest she could soon claim the title of Alberta's briefest premier
Danielle Smith has gone straight from the political altar to a divorce from common sense – and her out-of-the-gate antics suggest she could soon claim the title of Alberta's briefest premier, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: After a long final day on the Emergencies Act inquiry stand, it's convoy zero, Trudeau won
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gambled just by showing up. And he appears to have won in the court of reasonable public opinion, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Don Martin: Now that the 24 Sussex sabotage is complete, it's time to call in the demolition crew
By declaring even the kitchen a fire hazard and health risk to continued service, the very kitchen where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his family and his visitors have been catered to remotely for seven years, the National Capital Commission has officially mothballed the estate and nailed an unofficial demolition order on the gates. This is not a lamentable development, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Trudeau faces the greatest risk of Freedom Convoy fallout
He may not have seen the potential threat when truckers rolled toward Ottawa last January, but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau cannot miss the risk of Freedom Convoy fallout he now faces, contributor Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Question Period sleeper turning into slugfest between Poilievre and Trudeau
There's been a 20-year series of middleweight clashes in the parliamentary fight club - Chretien vs. Day, Martin vs. Harper, Harper vs. Mulcair, Trudeau vs. O'Toole - but nothing comes close to the slugfest now raging between Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
ANALYSIS & INSIGHTS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Security breach detected in October, believed to be sponsored by the Chinese state
The Canadian branch of human rights organization Amnesty International says it was the target of a cyberattack it believes was sponsored by the Chinese state.
Nexus appointments available in Canada again for those seeking memberships
The Canada Border Services Agency has re-opened two Nexus centres to help solve backlog issues.
Kirstie Alley, 'Cheers' and 'Veronica's Closet' star, dead at 71
Actress Kirstie Alley, star of the big and small screens known for her Emmy-winning role on "Cheers" and films like "Look Who's Talking," has died after a brief battle with cancer, her children True and Lillie Parker announced on her social media. She was 71.
Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin acquitted on 1988 sexual assault charge
A Quebec civilian judge has acquitted Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin of sexual assault over an allegation that dates back to 1988. Judge Richard Meredith said he believes the complainant was sexually assaulted, but said the Crown did not establish beyond a reasonable doubt that it was Fortin who had assaulted her.
Auditor general probes COVID-19 vaccine procurement, pandemic benefits
Canada's auditor general is expected to release two highly anticipated reports on the government's handling of the COVID-19 crisis in 2021, including access to vaccines and pandemic benefits.
Execs from grocery giants push back against inflation profiteering claims
A Loblaw executive is disputing an accusation that the grocery giant is taking advantage of inflation to drive up its own profits.
'He could've been treated differently': Toronto man dies at home after several visits to local hospital
A Toronto music lover who thrived in the company of others died alone at home following three visits to a local hospital due to severe abdominal pain, according to one of his closest friends.
How protecting natural areas in Canada can reduce its greenhouse gas emissions, new report reveals
A new report released by the Council of Canadian Academies says that if Canada protects and enhances its natural ecosystems, the country can cut an estimated 6 per cent of its current annual greenhouse gas emissions.
Flu surges on heels of RSV, COVID-19 to overwhelm children's hospitals
A flu season that started early, hospitalized far more children than usual and overwhelmed emergency departments has revealed that Canada's health-care system is chronically underfunded when it comes to the most vulnerable citizens, a pediatric infectious diseases specialist says.
Canada
-
Critical injuries in plane crash near Cornwall, Ont.
A small plane crashed near Cornwall, Ont. Monday night, critically injuring the occupants and closing Highway 401 for several hours.
-
Events planned to honour victims of Ecole Polytechnique shooting on 33rd anniversary
Tributes are planned today in Montreal to commemorate victims of the Ecole Polytechnique shooting on the 33rd anniversary of the tragedy.
-
Security breach detected in October, believed to be sponsored by the Chinese state
The Canadian branch of human rights organization Amnesty International says it was the target of a cyberattack it believes was sponsored by the Chinese state.
-
Auditor general probes COVID-19 vaccine procurement, pandemic benefits
Canada's auditor general is expected to release two highly anticipated reports on the government's handling of the COVID-19 crisis in 2021, including access to vaccines and pandemic benefits.
-
Nexus appointments available in Canada again for those seeking memberships
The Canada Border Services Agency has re-opened two Nexus centres to help solve backlog issues.
-
'He could've been treated differently': Toronto man dies at home after several visits to local hospital
A Toronto music lover who thrived in the company of others died alone at home following three visits to a local hospital due to severe abdominal pain, according to one of his closest friends.
World
-
China's Xi calls for unity at former leader Jiang Zemin's memorial service
China's Xi Jinping on Tuesday called on the country to unite around his leadership as he addressed a memorial service for former leader Jiang Zemin, following an unprecedented show of dissent over his zero-COVID policy and authoritarian rule.
-
Russian airfield hit, day after drone strikes on bases
A fire that broke out at an airport in Russia's southern Kursk region that borders Ukraine was the result of a drone attack, the regional governor said Tuesday, a day after Moscow blamed Kyiv for drone strikes on two air bases deep inside Russia and launched a new wave of missile strikes on Ukrainian territory.
-
Dozens killed, including children, as mudslide swallows bus on highway in Colombia
A mudslide unleashed by torrential rain buried a bus and affected two other vehicles on a highway in central Colombia, killing at least 34 people, authorities said Monday.
-
Two former Seoul police officers arrested over deadly Halloween crush
Two former police officers were arrested in South Korea on Monday, accused of destroying evidence relating to the deadly Halloween crowd crush in Seoul, according to authorities in the country.
-
Putin signs law expanding LGBTQ2S+ 'propaganda' restrictions
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday signed a law that significantly expands restrictions on activities seen as promoting LGBTQ2S+ rights in the country.
-
Hawaii activates National Guard as lava from Mauna Loa slowly inches closer to critical highway
Officials in Hawaii have activated the state's National Guard to help in the response to the eruption of Mauna Loa, whose lava has been steadily oozing toward a critical highway for days.
Politics
-
Auditor general probes COVID-19 vaccine procurement, pandemic benefits
Canada's auditor general is expected to release two highly anticipated reports on the government's handling of the COVID-19 crisis in 2021, including access to vaccines and pandemic benefits.
-
Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin acquitted on 1988 sexual assault charge
A Quebec civilian judge has acquitted Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin of sexual assault over an allegation that dates back to 1988. Judge Richard Meredith said he believes the complainant was sexually assaulted, but said the Crown did not establish beyond a reasonable doubt that it was Fortin who had assaulted her.
-
Security breach detected in October, believed to be sponsored by the Chinese state
The Canadian branch of human rights organization Amnesty International says it was the target of a cyberattack it believes was sponsored by the Chinese state.
Health
-
Auditor general probes COVID-19 vaccine procurement, pandemic benefits
Canada's auditor general is expected to release two highly anticipated reports on the government's handling of the COVID-19 crisis in 2021, including access to vaccines and pandemic benefits.
-
Flu surges on heels of RSV, COVID-19 to overwhelm children's hospitals
A flu season that started early, hospitalized far more children than usual and overwhelmed emergency departments has revealed that Canada's health-care system is chronically underfunded when it comes to the most vulnerable citizens, a pediatric infectious diseases specialist says.
-
Bats aren't safe from new strains of COVID-19: study
Bats, the suspected species origin of COVID-19, are still capable of being infected by new strains of the virus, according to study of cross-species infectivity.
Sci-Tech
-
Geminids meteor shower will peak this month
The Geminids meteor shower, which is described as one the most stunning cosmic displays of the year, will peak next week.
-
This AI chatbot is dominating social media with its frighteningly good essays
Imagine if Siri could write you a college essay, or Alexa could spit out a movie review in the style of Shakespeare.
-
Musk's Neuralink faces U.S. federal probe, employee backlash over animal tests
Elon Musk's Neuralink, a medical device company, is under federal investigation for potential animal-welfare violations amid internal staff complaints that its animal testing is being rushed, causing needless suffering and deaths, according to documents reviewed by Reuters and sources familiar with the investigation and company operations.
Entertainment
-
Man who shot Lady Gaga's dog walker gets 21 years in prison
The man who shot and wounded Lady Gaga's dog walker and stole her French bulldogs last year took a plea deal and was sentenced to 21 years in prison on Monday, officials said.
-
Kirstie Alley, 'Cheers' and 'Veronica's Closet' star, dead at 71
Actress Kirstie Alley, star of the big and small screens known for her Emmy-winning role on "Cheers" and films like "Look Who's Talking," has died after a brief battle with cancer, her children True and Lillie Parker announced on her social media. She was 71.
-
The women at the centre of Harvey Weinstein's L.A. rape trial
Prosecutors called 44 witnesses to make their case against Harvey Weinstein, but a jury's decision at his Los Angeles trial will hinge largely on the testimony of four: the women he is charged with raping or sexually assaulting, all known simply as 'Jane Doe' in court.
Business
-
World shares lower as strong data hit hopes for dovish U.S. Fed
World stocks were mostly lower on Tuesday after Wall Street pulled back as surprisingly strong economic reports highlighted the challenges the Federal Reserve faces in battling inflation.
-
Former CannTrust compliance worker says unlicensed growing 'very openly' discussed
A former director of quality and compliance at CannTrust Holdings Inc. says the growth of cannabis in unlicensed rooms was 'very openly discussed' at the pot company.
-
Supply chain inefficiencies leading to 'shelflation' at Canadian grocery stores: researcher
Better protections and options for consumers are just some of the ways Ottawa can help address food unaffordability in Canada, the lead author behind a new price report says, as average grocery bills are expected to rise in the new year.
Lifestyle
-
'People are ready for this': Alta. modelling agency only reps disabled, visibly different talent
An Edmonton couple has created a modelling agency that exclusively represents disabled and visibly different talent.
-
Oxford Dictionaries names 'goblin mode' its word of the year
Oxford Dictionaries said Monday that 'goblin mode' has been selected by online vote as its word of the year.
-
Fan buying famed ‘Goonies' house in Oregon, listed for US$1.7M
The listing agent for the Victorian home featured in the 'The Goonies' film in Astoria, Oregon, said this week the likely new owner is a fan of the classic coming-of-age movie about friendships and treasure hunting, and he promises to preserve and protect the landmark.
Sports
-
Nike says Kyrie Irving is no longer one of its athletes
Kyrie Irving's relationship with Nike is officially over, the shoe and athletic apparel maker said Monday, a move that came a month after the company suspended the Brooklyn guard as part of the fallout over his tweeting a link to a film containing antisemitic material.
-
Hockey Canada releases list of invitees for upcoming world junior selection camp
Hockey Canada released the list of 29 camp invitees for the upcoming world junior championship, which starts Dec. 26 in Moncton and Halifax.
-
Mississippi revises demands on Brett Favre in welfare lawsuit
The Mississippi Department of Human Services on Monday changed its demands against retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre in a lawsuit that seeks repayment of misspent welfare money that was intended to help some of the poorest people in the U.S.
Autos
-
PM, premier attend unveiling of full-scale electric vehicle plant in Ingersoll, Ont.
Designed for deliveries, a fully electric commercial vehicle — the first of its kind — rolled off the CAMI line Monday in Ingersoll, with both Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier Doug Ford in attendance.
-
'Part of him with me': Sask. man fixing up grandpa's classic truck after finding it for sale on social media
A 24-year-old man from Preeceville, Sask. was reunited with his grandfather's classic, custom-made Ford truck after finding it on social media and plans to restore it to its former glory.
-
November auto sales in Canada up from year ago: DesRosiers report
A report by DesRosiers Automotive Consultants says light vehicle sales in November rose 4.1 per cent compared with last year. The firm estimates 114,966 light vehicle were sold last month.