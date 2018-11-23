

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- Striking Canada Post workers are shutting down the mail in Ottawa today as the House of Commons takes up legislation that would force them back to work.

The capital, as well as smaller towns in Ontario and British Columbia, and Sherbrooke, Que., are all being targeted by rotating strikes by the Canadian Union of Postal Workers.

Members of the Canadian Union of Postal Workers have held rotating walkouts for a month, causing massive backlogs of unsorted mail and packages at postal depots.

On Thursday, Labour Minister Patty Hajdu tabled a bill to end mail disruptions across the country but debate on it was held back to give a special mediator time to settle the dispute.

Hajdu said the Liberal government brought forward the legislation after exhausting every option, adding it has a responsibility to all Canadians and businesses that drive the economy.

Canada Post says it could take weeks -- even stretching into 2019 -- to clear the backlog that has built up, especially at major sorting centres in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver.

Canada Union of Postal Workers, the Canadian Labor Council and a Canada Post Union negotiator are talking this morning on Parliament. The CLC says the government’s back-to-work legislation is unconstitutional. — Annie BergeronOliver (@AnnieClaireBO) November 23, 2018

CLC says the government is making a mistake by stepping in. It says the two sides just need time to come to an agreement — Annie BergeronOliver (@AnnieClaireBO) November 23, 2018

Union says if its workers are forced back at least 315 postal workers will suffer disabling injuries between now and Christmas. — Annie BergeronOliver (@AnnieClaireBO) November 23, 2018

The union says its members are frustrated. It says instead of tabling back-to-work legislation the government should send Canada Post a strong message that it needs to return to the table and listen to their concerns. — Annie BergeronOliver (@AnnieClaireBO) November 23, 2018

CUPW National President says Negotiations are continuing at the bargaining table with a mediator. He says they worked late into the night. — Annie BergeronOliver (@AnnieClaireBO) November 23, 2018

Canada Post back to work legislation fast-track motion is top of the agenda in the HoC this a.m., as we reported last night, some MPs made plans to stay in town and work later than usual today (typically House adjourns at 2:30). #cdnpoli — Rachel Aiello (@rachaiello) November 23, 2018

At 12:35 the NDP will hold a press conference discussing their plan to oppose the bill. Last time they pushed back on this kind of legislation was June 2011, resulted in a lengthy filibuster. #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/lctKs0W35T — Rachel Aiello (@rachaiello) November 23, 2018

The Senate is set to sit this wknd should the bill be before them by day's end. Meanwhile, shoppers are out taking part in one of the busiest shopping days of the year. It's possible the legislation could come into force come Cyber Monday. #cdnpoli — Rachel Aiello (@rachaiello) November 23, 2018