Macron, Trudeau meet as French president visits Canada
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron to his home in Ottawa Wednesday for an informal private dinner.
Trudeau greeted Macron outside Rideau Cottage with a hug and a big smile at the start of Macron's second official visit to Canada.
The two leaders will hold more formal meetings Thursday in Ottawa and Montreal.
The war in Ukraine, misinformation and artificial intelligence will highlight the discussions.
But the two surely will also touch on their similar political circumstances as progressive politicians who have become deeply unpopular with voters.
They have been compared frequently since Macron was elected in France in 2017, two years after Trudeau took power in Canada.
Both leaders were in New York City earlier this week for the United Nations General Assembly and will be together again next week in France at the Francophonie leaders' summit.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 25, 2024.
Donald Trump says Ukraine is 'dead' and dismisses its defence against Russia's invasion
Former U.S. president Donald Trump described Ukraine in bleak and mournful terms Wednesday, referring to its people as 'dead' and the country itself as 'demolished.'
Rare Corvette found stripped of parts and dumped on dirt road outside Barrie, Ont.
A bizarre discovery was made on a dirt road in Clearview Township.
Residents west of Grand Forks, B.C., ordered to evacuate due to wildfire
Evacuations are underway near Grand Forks, B.C., as a newly discovered out-of-control wildfire encroaches.
Liberal government survives confidence vote
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has survived his first confidence vote of the fall sitting. Members of Parliament voted on Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's attempt to bring down the Liberal government after question period on Wednesday, and the non-confidence motion was defeated.
'She was victimized by a predator': B.C. court reverses transfer of $1.4M townhouse in elder abuse case
A man who 'systematically isolated, manipulated, deceived, abused, and exploited' an elderly North Vancouver woman has lost his ownership stake in her home.
Tearful complainant alleges Jacob Hoggard raped, choked her after Hedley concert
GRAPHIC WARNING: A woman accusing Jacob Hoggard of sexual assault in northern Ontario told his trial the musician raped, hit and choked her before urinating on her in a hotel room after she attended his band's concert and an after-party eight years ago.
Helene is expected to strike Florida as a major hurricane. Residents are fleeing
An enormous Hurricane Helene swamped parts of Mexico on Wednesday as it churned on a path forecasters said would take it to Florida as a major storm with a surge that could swallow entire homes, a chilling warning that sent residents scrambling for higher ground, closed schools, and led to states of emergency throughout the Southeast.
Yogurt recalled in Canada over risk of illness
A major yogurt maker is recalling one of its brands in Canada over concerns that it may cause illness in immunocompromised people.
'It is time to leave': Joly to meet with Lebanese PM amid Israel-Hezbollah conflict
Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly says she will meet with Lebanon's prime minister in New York on Saturday amid the escalating conflict between Israel and militant group Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.
Unarmed suspect tackled, restrained by Calgary police, ASIRT says
A suspect who died while in police custody earlier this month was unarmed when he was tackled and punched by a group of Calgary officers, the province's police watchdog said Wednesday.
Manitoba, First Nations group start recruiting workers to search landfill for remains
The Manitoba government and an advocacy group representing First Nations have started the process of hiring workers to help search a landfill for the remains of two victims of a serial killer.
Doug Ford says he wants to build a tunnel under Ontario's Hwy. 401
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he wants to build a tunnel under Highway 401 that would stretch from Brampton to Scarborough.
'Felt trapped': In Sask. human trafficking trial, court hears woman forced into sex with employer
In a human trafficking trial Tuesday, a Bangladeshi woman says she was sexually assaulted nearly two years ago during her time working at a small-town Saskatchewan restaurant.
U.S., allies call for 'immediate' 21-day ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah
The U.S., France and other allies jointly called Wednesday for an 'immediate' 21-day ceasefire to allow for negotiations in the escalating conflict between Israel and Hezbollah that has killed more than 600 people in Lebanon in recent days.
He's the world's longest-serving death row inmate. A court ruling may soon clear his name
A Japanese court on Thursday is set to hand down its verdict in the retrial of 88-year-old Hakamata, who was sentenced to death in 1968 for murdering a family in a marathon legal saga that's brought global scrutiny to Japan's criminal justice system and fuelled calls to abolish the death penalty in the country.
Ex-officer says he went along with 'cover-up' of fatal beating hoping Tyre Nichols would survive
A former Memphis police officer testified under a plea deal Wednesday that he helped cover up the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols because he wanted to protect his job, and was hoping Nichols would survive and the scrutiny of the officers would simply "blow over."
Pope expels a bishop and 9 other people from a Peru movement over 'sadistic' abuses
Pope Francis took the unusual decision Wednesday to expel 10 people – a bishop, priests and laypeople -- from a troubled Catholic movement in Peru after a Vatican investigation uncovered 'sadistic' abuses of power, authority and spirituality.
Engineer says carbon fibre hull from Titan submersible showed signs of flaws
The carbon fibre hull of the experimental submersible that imploded en route to the wreckage of the Titanic had imperfections dating to the manufacturing process and behaved differently after a loud bang was heard on one of the dives the year before the tragedy, an engineer with the National Transportation Safety Board said Wednesday.
Trudeau accuses Conservatives of 'casual homophobic comments' in question period
With a confidence vote looming, debate in the House of Commons devolved on Wednesday into a heated exchange of accusations, seeing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau suggest Conservative MPs made 'casual homophobic comments.'
-
Falling, household chores: The lesser-known ways you could get a concussion
It's National Concussion Awareness Week, and the Brain Injury Association of Nova Scotia is spreading the word.
Doing this for 20 seconds a day can relieve stress and anxiety
A 20-second session of self-compassionate touch reduced stress, increased kindness to participants and improved mental well-being, according to a recent study.
Mira Murati, OpenAI's technology chief, becomes the latest exec to leave the company
OpenAI Chief Technology Officer Mira Murati — who has been instrumental in the development of ChatGPT and the artificial intelligence image generator Dall-E — said Wednesday she is leaving the company.
Canadian school photo company says hackers held Sask. students' pictures for ransom
A Canadian school photography company says it was hit by a ransomware attack that held about 3,500 photos of students in several Saskatchewan school divisions hostage, among others across the country.
Anna Sorokin, high society scammer, says she'll take 'nothing' away from short stint on 'DWTS'
Anna Sorokin may have served time behind bars, but one thing she does not have time for is 'Dancing with the Stars.'
'You're headed on a Tim's run': Alberta man puts Canadian spin on hit songs
A man from a small rural Alberta town is making music that makes people laugh.
50 Cent's Diddy docuseries is heading to Netflix
One of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' biggest critics has announced he has a docuseries coming about the embroiled producer’s legal issues. Rapper and actor 50 Cent shared on social media Wednesday a Variety report that states his project about Combs has found a home at Netflix.
American Eagle Outfitters sues Amazon for infringing 'Aerie' trademarks
American Eagle Outfitters sued Amazon.com on Wednesday, accusing it of intentionally infringing the clothing and accessories retailer's 'Aerie' and 'Offline by Aerie' trademarks by directing customers to knock-off merchandise.
B.C. real estate regulator fines, suspends former licensee for failing to disclose criminal charges
A former B.C. real estate agent who failed to disclose to the provincial regulator that he had been charged with dozens of crimes has been sanctioned for his misconduct.
Ottawa finalizes $500M bailout to Nova Scotia Power to keep rates in check
Ottawa has finalized a $500-million bailout to help Nova Scotia Power keep rates from skyrocketing due to delivery delays of Muskrat Falls electricity.
'Hats off to him': 87-year-old player still hitting the court in Sackville, N.B.
Wayne MacKay is still playing basketball twice at Mount Allison University at 87 years old.
Caddies and paper bags: Schools figuring out new world of cellphone bans
From cellphone 'hotels' to patchwork policies to recalibrating lesson plans, teachers and schools across Canada are learning to navigate a classroom without cellphones.
How Winnipeg postal employees are going the distance on the job
An ordinary day on the job delivering mail in East Elmwood quickly turned dramatic for Canada Post letter carrier Jared Plourde. A woman on his route was calling out in distress.
Vancouver's B.C. Place to host games at 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup
Vancouver's B.C. Place Stadium has been named as one of the host venues for the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup, the biennial regional championship for teams in North and Central America and the Caribbean.
Brett Favre's Parkinson's diagnosis came after he struggled to use his right arm
Brett Favre was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in January after he began having trouble using his right arm and was unable to hold a screwdriver steady.
Small English soccer team has huge year, thanks in part to Newfoundland and Labrador
A soccer game in England on Tuesday night drove a spike in online traffic across the Atlantic to a website launched by the Newfoundland and Labrador government.
Ottawa Senator Claude Giroux's car stolen overnight
NHL star forward Claude Giroux had his car stolen in Ottawa on Tuesday evening, his wife says.
'You're headed on a Tim's run': Alberta man puts Canadian spin on hit songs
A man from a small rural Alberta town is making music that makes people laugh.
'It's my most stolen image': Concerns raised about stolen Indigenous art for Orange Shirt Day
An Indigenous artist has a buyer-beware warning ahead of Sept. 30, the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
Ice cream criminals: Lethbridge break-in sees suspects steal plenty of pints
Police are looking to the public for help after thieves broke into a Lethbridge ice creamery, stealing from the store.
How Winnipeg postal employees are going the distance on the job
An ordinary day on the job delivering mail in East Elmwood quickly turned dramatic for Canada Post letter carrier Jared Plourde. A woman on his route was calling out in distress.
'We'll come back': Fire destroys barn, 17,000 plants at family-owned N.B. business
Fire has destroyed a barn and 17,000 plants at a family-owned business in Lower Coverdale, N.B.
Jeanne Beker, the trailblazer of Canadian fashion and music storytelling, inspires new Calgary exhibition
Before influencers on social media, Canada’s Jeanne Beker was bringing the world of high fashion down to earth and as Calgary’s Glenbow Museum gets a major make-over, it will include a new exhibition showcasing the pop culture icon.
Rescuers free entangled sea lion off Vancouver Island
A sea lion swam free after a rescue team disentangled it near Vancouver Island earlier this week.
Riding and reading: Popular Nova Scotian YouTuber launches mobile bookstore
A Nova Scotian YouTuber has launched a mini-truck bookmobile.
Meet the longtime high school football assistant making his on-field debut
Cole Haas is more than just an avid fan of the F.W. Johnson Wildcats football team. He's a fixture on the sidelines, a source of encouragement, and a beloved member of the team.
Vancouver woman calls for urban coyote control after cat killed near busy South Granville
A Vancouver woman wants the city to do more to track and control the coyote population after her cat was killed off busy South Granville Street.
Elections BC says new technology will reduce voting waits, speed up counting
Elections BC is going high-tech, streamlining the upcoming election with technology it says will make voting faster and vote-counting much faster.
Thieves stole more than $2.2 million of merchandise from moving tractor trailers: police
Police have arrested one suspect and are looking for two others in connection with a rash of thefts in which thieves gained access to moving tractor trailers and stole more than $2.2 million in merchandise while the vehicles were stopped at red lights.
2 critically injured after rocks thrown at moving vehicles on Markham highway: OPP
Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly threw rocks at the windshields of several moving vehicles in Markham, critically injuring two people.
Alberta students more dialed into class since cellphone ban in schools
It's been a month since the start of the school year and that provincewide rule banning cellphones from classrooms, and while some students are still getting used to the change, some educators say they are already noticing positive signs.
Fire rips through two homes in northeast Calgary
The Calgary Fire Department responded to the scene of a blaze that engulfed multiple homes in the community of Saddle Ridge on Wednesday afternoon.
Two Canadians with ties to Ottawa killed in Lebanon
Family members told CTV News the two Canadians killed in an airstrike in Lebanon were Hussein and Daad Tabaja, who had previously lived in Ottawa before moving back to Lebanon to be closer to family.
Documents suggest federal government focused on public scrutiny over productivity when mandating return to office policy
Newly revealed documents suggest officials focused on public scrutiny in its decision to mandate workers back to the office, despite many workers reporting they feel more productive working from home.
Ottawa resident launches business sourcing 140 L garbage bins as new limits come into effect
As residents prepare for the city of Ottawa's new curbside garbage policy, one resident is taking matters into her own hands when it comes to the hunt for a 140-litre bin.
Montreal police say efforts to address racism ongoing after veteran officer's critical resignation letter
The Montreal police service (SPVM) released a statement on Wednesday saying any racist or discriminatory behaviours within the force are unacceptable.
CAQ MNA denounces the media over Northvolt coverage
The Coalition avenir Quebec (CAQ) has denounced the media for giving Northvolt's battery plant project in Monteregie bad press.
Haiti-born engineer named as next senator from Quebec
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has named a civil engineer who grew up in Haiti as the next senator from Quebec.
Does the Edmonton's Valley Line Southeast LRT need crossing arms?
The design of the Valley Line Southeast LRT is being questioned by riders and city councillors.
Tornado researcher says firestorm damage in Jasper unlike anything he's ever seen
According to a team of tornado researchers, the Jasper National Park wildfire may have spawned a rare fire tornado – or even two.
Oilers coaches 'trying to see what's best' in camp as Jets beat visiting Edmonton
Another day at training camp brings more opportunities for Edmonton Oilers coaches to see how well — and which — players suit the team.
N.B. election debate: Leaders debate tax cuts and health care
New Brunswick's Liberal leader says the Progressive Conservative promise to cut the harmonized sales tax risks pushing the province toward more privatization of the health system.
Sarah McLachlan excited to return to Halifax roots for tour
Sarah McLachlan is returning to her hometown of Halifax in November.
First time voters in focus ahead of N.B. provincial election following confusion in 2020
Efforts are underway to encourage first time voters in New Brunswick’s upcoming provincial election to show up and make their mark following confusion four years ago.
'Evil can be anywhere': Cat owners, advocates believe pet cats are being killed in Winnipeg
Cat owners are on edge in Winnipeg, as advocates believe someone out there is killing pet cats.
Lemay Forest owner given cease and desist order for tree cutting
The City of Winnipeg has sent a letter ordering the owner of the Lemay Forest to stop knocking down trees.
'Another black eye': Vancouver port strike impacting Manitoba grain farmers during harvest season
Farmers across the Prairies are in the thick of the fall harvest, but a grain terminal worker strike in Vancouver is threatening their bottom line.
Fishing Lake First Nation death marks 3rd fatal encounter between Sask. RCMP, Indigenous communities inside a month
A fatal officer-involved shooting on Fishing Lake First Nation marks the third time in the past month that an Indigenous person has died following an encounter with Saskatchewan RCMP.
Sask. Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill under second conflict of interest investigation
Minister of Education Jeremy Cockrill is facing a second investigation by the province's Conflict of Interest Commissioner (COIC) – this time concerning investments into helium companies that have held government contracts.
Human suspected of being bit by rabies-positive bat from Brantford, Ont.
The Brant County Health Unit (BCHU) says it has its first case this year of suspected human exposure to an animal with rabies after a person was believed to be bit by a bat.
Local advocacy group urges province to reverse decision to close CTS sites
After more than 40 overdoses and multiple suspected overdose deaths in one week, a local advocacy group is urging the province to reverse its decision to close supervised consumption sites.
Stratford Police looking for wanted Kitchener man
Blain Snell, 30, is wanted on drug, possessing stolen property, imitation firearm and failure to comply charges.
City of Saskatoon approves new downtown shelter
Saskatoon City Council approved the proposed site for a downtown temporary enhanced emergency shelter on Wednesday.
Trio charged after Cochrane police seize drugs, weapons
Raids of two residences in Cochrane on Tuesday yielded $25,000 in illegal drugs, firearms and $3,500 in cash.
'Lots of craziness': Street parties, closed roads, and labour dispute on tap for Western Homecoming
Thousands of Western University alumni are expected arrive in London in the coming days for this weekend’s 75th annual homecoming.
Sarnia First Nation recommends temporary evacuation
The band council on a First Nation near Sarnia is recommending a temporary evacuation for members living in the chemical valley.
Woman testifies that former London police officer became increasingly aggressive
A woman who was in a relationship with a former London police officer testified that when he broke up with her, the accused became increasingly aggressive.
City of Barrie appoints new fire chief
The City of Barrie has a new fire chief.
One person in custody following incident near Barrie high school
Police in Barrie have one person in custody following an incident near St. Joseph's Catholic High School.
'It's been a long month': 40 residents still displaced after Chatham apartment fire
Dozens of displaced tenants of a municipal housing complex in Chatham are still in need of a temporary housing solution, after their homes went up in flames last month.
Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs reacts to University of Windsor president retiring
After University of Windsor President Robert Gordon’s retirement announcement, the Ontario Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA) has reacted.
Rookie headlines new Windsor Spitfires season
The excitement for the upcoming Ontario Hockey League (OHL) season has been ramping up.
'This is a dream come true': Victoria Humane Society celebrates massive financial donation
On a rainy, dreary Wednesday afternoon on the West Shore, the executive director of the Victoria Humane Society is in her happy place.
Bug-eating remarks from B.C. Conservative leader raise eyebrows
Comments from B.C. Conservative leader John Rustad suggesting children could be expected to "eat bugs" as a means of combatting climate change have drawn mockery from his main political rival.
'Don't know where the animals came from': Runaway pigs rounded up in West Kelowna, B.C.
A pair of runaway pigs are in the custody of an animal sanctuary in the Okanagan after evading police and volunteers for hours earlier this week.
Video shows historic bridge in Kamloops, B.C., collapsing after fire
The Red Bridge, a historic landmark in Kamloops, B.C., was completely destroyed by fire early Thursday morning.
Pregnant pit bull with 10 puppies rescued from rat-infested B.C. home
Animal protection officers in British Columbia have rescued three pit bulls – including one that gave birth to 10 puppies – from a rat-infested home in Kelowna.
Indigenous groups gather in southern Alberta for Buffalo Treaty renewal
It's been a decade since the signing of the Buffalo Treaty helped promote buffalo conservation among Indigenous communities in southern Alberta.
Lethbridge police hosting Social Disorder and Urban Crime Conference
Dozens of police officers and support workers have come to Lethbridge for the Social Disorder and Urban Crime Conference.
Police say impaired driver on Hwy. 17 had open liquor
A 45-year-old from Bruce Mines, Ont., has been charged after Ontario Provincial Police received a complaint this week about impaired driving in Blind River.
Funeral held Wednesday for former Algoma-Manitoulin MPP Mike Brown
Mike Brown, who served as the MPP for Algoma-Manitoulin for 24 years, died last week in Cookstown, Ont.
Sault hospital on track to finish the year $20M in the red
Unless there is more funding from the province, the Sault Area Hospital is expected to finish the year with a budget deficit of more than $20 million.
Luck of the draw: N.L. ads to be featured in match against football giants Chelsea
Newfoundland and Labrador sponsored a minor football team in England, now they’re about to play one of the biggest clubs in European soccer.
Newfoundland and Labrador monitoring rise in whooping cough cases: medical officer
Newfoundland and Labrador's chief medical officer is monitoring the rise of whooping cough infections across the province as cases of the highly contagious disease continue to grow across Canada.