MacKinnon sworn in as new government House leader as Gould goes on leave
Liberal MP Steven MacKinnon was sworn in as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government House leader on Monday, taking on the position temporarily, as Karina Gould begins her maternity leave.
Speaking to reporters outside of Rideau Hall where his private swearing-in ceremony occurred, MacKinnon said under his leadership, Liberals in Ottawa will work with the opposition parties to advance key bills through trying to find "common ground," in what he sees as being a "consequential session of Parliament."
Trudeau had announced last summer, when he shuffled Gould into the role, that MacKinnon—who had been the chief government whip—would be taking over as the Liberals' lead in the House of Commons chamber.
MacKinnon will now be the government's point-person when it comes to stickhandling legislation, organizing the government's House of Commons agenda, and helping co-ordinate question period.
After an at-times acrimonious 2023 sitting, the 57-year-old Gatineau, Que. MP said he'll have more to say about what bills and issues the Liberals will be prioritizing in 2024, as the Jan. 29 kick-off to the next sitting of Parliament nears.
"What we won't tolerate though, is opposition without alternative. Opposition without alternative is just obstruction, and obstruction leads to 30-hour vote marathons," MacKinnon said, referring to Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's carbon-tax filibuster in the final days of the December sitting.
"I think Canadians quite rightly throw up their hands at these kinds of tactics," he added. "We're very determined, and we have a lot of important things to accomplish for Canadians and we only ask that our friends across the way come to this with the same sense of importance."
MacKinnon said he will be contacting his opposition House leader counterparts on Monday to let them know he has an "open door policy," when it comes to discussing House businesses.
Gould, who is expecting her second child this month, announced on social media Monday that she was officially starting her maternity leave from her House leader duties, with plans to resume her role on July 31.
"I will continue my MP work remotely, voting and participating in caucus and cabinet meetings, though on a reduced schedule," the 36-year-old Burlington, Ont. MP said, expressing pride that the federal government under Trudeau is supporting her in taking this time away from Ottawa.
"She is an unbelievable colleague, and obviously I join with all of us in wishing her well with her new arrival," MacKinnon said.
Speaking to CTVNews.ca shortly after coming into the House leadership role, Gould said that during her first parental leave in 2018—in which she made history as the first federal cabinet minister to give birth while in office— she put a "a tremendous pressure" on herself to be back in the House as soon as possible.
This time around, she will be doing things differently, thanks in part to the now-permanent hybrid sitting structure and the 2019 introduction of a parental leave program for MPs, allowing them to be absent from the chamber for up to a year after giving birth or welcoming home a new child without penalty.
Gould had stated her goal in the role was to make the daily question period an hour of afternoon business in Ottawa that Canadians could be proud of, but the tone and tenor of debate has increasingly been described as toxic, both by those in the chamber and those observing.
Asked Monday what steps he plans to take to raise the standard of debate, MacKinnon said all parties need to follow the rules, "exercise restraint," and "be willing to compromise."
Ruby Sahota, who had been acting as his deputy, will fill in for MacKinnon as whip. MacKinnon said the pair will be working "in tandem" and that Sahota has the full support of "all of our colleagues in caucus."
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
TREND LINE Conservatives still 'comfortably' in majority territory: Nanos seat projections
Support for the Conservatives has trended sharply up since the summer and if an election took place today, they’d win at least 166 seats compared to the Liberals' 53 -- with tight races in 76 seats that are too close to call right now -- according to latest monthly seat projections by Nanos Research.
Billions for home building back-loaded, deficit projected at $40B in 2023-24: fall economic statement
The federal government's fiscal update presented by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland on Tuesday includes billions of dollars in new spending and targeted policy measures aimed at increasing Canada's housing supply in the years ahead.
Canada doubling carbon price rebate rural top-up, pausing charge on heating oil: Trudeau
The Canadian government is doubling the pollution price rebate rural top-up rate, and implementing a three-year pause to the federal carbon price on deliveries of heating oil in all jurisdictions where the federal fuel charge is in effect, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday.
As it happened: Zelenskyy visits Canada, addresses Parliament as PM pledges $650M in Ukraine aid
During his historic visit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered repeated thanks to Canada for its continued support for his country as it continues to defend itself from Russia's invasion. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Canada will be making a $650 million 'multi-year commitment' for further Ukraine aid. Recap CTVNews.ca's minute-by-minute updates.
ANALYSIS What do the policies Poilievre's party passed say about the Conservatives' future?
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre spent the summer speaking about housing affordability, a core focus that attendees at the party's Quebec City convention were quick to praise him for. But by the end of the weekend, delegates opted to instead pass policies on contentious social issues. What does that say about the Conservatives' future?
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Despite his horrible year, Trudeau's determined to roll the dice again
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political commentator Don Martin says you can't help but admire Justin Trudeau's defiance and audacity of hope despite his 'horrible' 2023, as it appears Trudeau is insisting on leading the Liberals into the next federal election.
opinion Don Martin: Why Danielle Smith is my political newsmaker of the year
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political commentator Don Martin argues why Alberta Premier Danielle Smith deserves to be Canada's political newsmaker for 2023.
opinion Don Martin: Greg Fergus risks becoming the shortest serving Speaker in our history
House Speaker Greg Fergus could face a parliamentary committee inquisition where his fate might hang on a few supportive NDP votes. But political columnist Don Martin says this NDP support might be shaky, given how one possible replacement is herself a New Democrat.
opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears
With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.
OPINION Don Martin: For squandering their hard-earned income tax, we owe our kids an apology
'Its bi-annual work of fiscal fiction rolled out Tuesday as the fall update staged a desperate bid to reverse the Liberals' downward spiral in the polls while trying to soften its drunken-sailor-spending image.'
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian travellers should check connecting flights after grounding of Boeing Max 9
Canadian air travellers will be largely unaffected by the grounding of Boeing's 737 Max 9 airplane, but they may want to double-check their itineraries all the same.
Several injured during incident at Calgary Sikh temple
Multiple people were hurt during what Calgary police are calling a disturbance at the Dashmesh Culture Centre on Sunday night.
Wind chill of -50, 40 cm of snow: Here's Canada's weather forecast for the week
Here's what Canadians can expect as snowfall, frigid temperatures and blizzards blanket the provinces and territories.
Apple announces when the Vision Pro will go on sale
Apple said Monday that its Vision Pro mixed reality headset will be available for purchase in the United States beginning on February 2, with pre-orders beginning on January 19.
Australian police seize lizards worth US$800,000 from alleged smugglers
Police in Australia have dismantled what they believe is a smuggling ring that was attempting to export native lizards and reptiles worth more than 1.2 million Australian dollars (IS$800,000) to Hong Kong.
Montreal teens save couple from drowning in Barbados
Two Montreal teenagers — one of whom is a competitive swimmer — are being praised for saving the lives of a couple from the U.K. after they were drowning in the waters off the coast of Barbados earlier this week.
Canada says bulk importation not an effective solution to high drug prices in U.S.
The Canadian government thinks bulk importation will not provide an effective solution to the problem of high drug prices in the United States after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration allowed Florida to import cheaper drugs from Canada, Health Canada said on Monday.
U.S. company says its moon landing attempt is in jeopardy because of an engine problem
A private company said Monday its moon landing is in jeopardy after a propulsion problem prevented the newly launched spacecraft from pointing toward the sun for power.
