OTTAWA -- Conservative leadership candidates Peter MacKay and Marilyn Gladu are both planning to march in the Toronto Pride parade on June 28, the day after the party will vote to elect its new leader.

MacKay announced his decision to apply to march in the parade on Tuesday, saying on Twitter that he plans to march "either as [the] Party's leader, or as a private citizen."

"Pride Parades are important. We live in a world where sexual orientation and gender identity are still used by tyrants and bigots to belittle and oppress," said MacKay in the statement he tweeted out.

"I hope all Conservatives will consider joining me."

Fellow Conservative leadership hopeful Marilyn Gladu's team also confirmed to CTVNews.ca that she plans to march in the parade.

The move comes in contrast to outgoing Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer, who have never marched in a Pride parade. He came under heavy fire for his refusal to take part, and was repeatedly questioned about his stance on LGBTQ rights and same-sex marriage during the fall election campaign.

At the time, in defence of the decision not to participate in the parades, Scheer's spokesperson Daniel Schow pointed to the Conservative party's "proud history of fighting for the rights and protection of all Canadians, including those in the LGBTQ community, at home and abroad."

Still, MacKay was heard criticizing Scheer for his handling of this issue shortly after the election. He told a panel in Washington in Oct., 2019 that conversations about women's reproductive rights and same-sex marriage "hung around Andrew Scheer's neck like a stinking albatross."

According to the National Post, fellow leadership candidate Erin O'Toole has also reportedly said he plans to march in Pride parades, though his team would not immediately confirm to CTVNews.ca whether he plans to march in the June 28 Pride parade in Toronto.