Politics

    • Lower immigration will slow economic growth, but won't cause recession: report

    People are silhouetted as buildings cast their shadows in front of the Peace tower on Parliament Hill, in Ottawa, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. (Adrian Wyld / The Canadian Press) People are silhouetted as buildings cast their shadows in front of the Peace tower on Parliament Hill, in Ottawa, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. (Adrian Wyld / The Canadian Press)
    Share

    A new report suggests the federal government's rapidly reduced immigration targets will significantly slow economic growth, but not enough to trigger a recession.

    The Conference Board of Canada says an abrupt reduction in population will simultaneously reduce economic supply and demand -- producing economic impacts different from a typical slowdown.

    The report estimates the policy decision will lower real GDP by $7.9 billion in 2025 and $16.2 billion in 2026.

    Pedro Antunes, chief economist at the Conference Board, says the immigration changes may be too drastic given the fragile state of the economic recovery, and that a steadier approach would offer a more stable path forward.

    In October, the federal Liberals announced a plan to reduce non-permanent residents by more than 900,000 within two years after a high influx of newcomers strained Canadian infrastructure, public services and the housing market.

    The report says the government's hasty course correction brings a new set of challenges, potentially straining employers, exacerbating labour shortages and impacting near-term economic performance.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Dec. 6, 2024

    IN DEPTH

    Opinion

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike

    When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING New clues emerge in hunt for gunman who killed health insurance CEO

    As the hunt for a masked gunman who stalked and killed the head of the largest U.S. health insurer moved into its third day Friday, surveillance footage provided more clues about the suspect's travels and the places he visited before the shooting.

    Canadian unemployment rate jumps near 8-year high

    Canada had 1.5 million unemployed people in November, propelling its jobless rate to a near-eight-year high outside of the pandemic era and boosting chances of a large interest rate cut on Dec. 11.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News