Longtime Liberal MP Marc Garneau resigning, calls on colleagues to 'put away the anger'
Longtime politician and former astronaut Marc Garneau has announced he is resigning his seat in the House of Commons.
The Quebec Liberal MP revealed his resignation Wednesday morning to his Quebec caucus colleagues, before telling the full Liberal caucus.
Speaking in the chamber for the final time, Garneau said it has been an honour to serve the country. He has been a member of Parliament for more than 14 years, including seven years in government.
“I consider myself to have been extraordinarily privileged to have worked in the Parliament of Canada, to have served my fellow citizens, Montreal residents, Quebecers and Canadians as best I could,” he said.
Garneau said he promised his family last fall that he would leave politics after tabling the final report from a committee he chaired, on medical assistance in dying. That report, which Garneau called a task of great importance to him, was tabled in mid-February.
“Nothing is perfect but I like to think that I always did my best to make it better and although my gaze will remain on the future, as it always has, I hope that you the young people of this country, will fashion that future and protect our democracy,” Garneau said.
On Parliament Hill, Garneau’s colleagues spoke of Garneau as an inspiration and a politician with great integrity.
Health Minister Jean Yves Duclos called the news a “shock,” while Industry Minister Francois Philippe Champagne described Garneau as a man of integrity who always followed his convictions and was always available.
“He’s an inspiring figure for those of us who came in 2015. He is a man who inspires respect and he is a man who inspires achievement,” Champagne said.
Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly, who described Garneau as a friend, called him “a really good man,” while reflecting on his life of service.
“When thinking about Marc Garneau, we think about a man who has always served Canadians. Not only is he a great Canadian, but he was one of the first to inspire us by going to space, but also taking risks.”
Minister of Environment and Climate Change Steven Guilbeault said he's known and admired Garneau long before he entered politics.
"He has a long and accomplished career of public service for Canada and Canadians, and I'll be eternally grateful for everything he's done for all of us," Guilbeault said.
Garneau was selected as an astronaut in 1983, after serving in the navy. In 1984, he became the first Canadian astronaut to fly in space on Shuttle Mission 41-G.
In 2008, he was elected a member of Parliament, later taking on positions in cabinet including as transport minister in 2015 and then minister of foreign affairs. He was shuffled out that role, and out of Trudeau’s cabinet following the 2021 federal election.
The former Liberal leadership contender currently represents Notre-Dame-de-Grâce-Westmount, Que.
In his farewell remarks, Garneau said Wednesday’s speech would be his “final speech” in the House of Commons.
“My challenge to you is to find your better angels, and to put away the anger and false indignation. Criticize by all means, but do it with respect and maybe even wit. Make Canadians proud of this House and the people in it,” he told his colleagues.
Following his farewell speech, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and MPs from other parties rose to wish him well and shake his hand.
With files from CTV News’ Senior Digital Parliamentary Reporter Rachel Aiello
As foreign interference allegations stack up, top intelligence official says last two elections were 'legitimate'
As reports of alleged Chinese interference in the last two federal elections stack up, one of Canada's highest-ranking intelligence officials told MPs that while Canadians' concerns about foreign meddling are understandable, they should be assured that 'the last two federal elections were fair and legitimate.'
Trudeau met threshold to invoke Emergencies Act, commission finds
The Public Order Emergency Commission has concluded that the federal government met the threshold for invoking the Emergencies Act to bring an end to the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and blockades.
PM Trudeau presents premiers $196B health-care funding deal, with $46B in new funding over the next decade
The federal government is pledging to increase health funding to Canada's provinces and territories by $196.1 billion over the next 10 years, in a long-awaited deal aimed at addressing Canada's crumbling health-care systems with $46.2 billion in new funding.
EXCLUSIVE | Gay man taking Canadian government to court, says sperm donation restrictions make him feel like a 'second-class citizen'
A gay man is taking the federal government to court, challenging the constitutionality of a policy restricting gay and bisexual men from donating to sperm banks in Canada, CTV News has learned.
Canada may be turning corner on inflation, but Bank of Canada governor not ruling out 'mild recession'
Governor of the Bank of Canada Tiff Macklem says he thinks Canada is 'turning the corner' on inflation, but he isn't ruling out that the country could enter a 'mild recession.' In an English-language broadcast exclusive interview with CTV National News Ottawa Bureau Chief Joyce Napier, Macklem encouraged Canadians to prepare a 'buffer' to withstand 'tougher times.'
Opinion
opinion | Don Martin: Finally and inevitably, Trudeau waved the white flag
After weeks of refusing to look further into foreign election interference, Justin Trudeau surrendered to intense pressure and appointed a 'special rapporteur' to review China's actions. In his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin writes this 'startling change of heart' suggests the PMO is in panic mode and reflects badly on the prime minister's decision making.
opinion | Don Martin: The Trudeau tipping point is within sight
The Trudeau tipping point is within sight. The moment when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau knows he has to quit for the good of the party or the Liberals realize they can't survive re-election with him at the helm is almost upon us, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Trudeau can't ignore the dangers of Chinese meddling in Canada's elections
Bombshell revelations that suggest Chinese agents actively, fraudulently and successfully manipulated Canada's electoral integrity in the last two federal elections cannot be dismissed with the standard Justin Trudeau nothing-to-see-here shrug, Don Martin writes in his exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Alarms going off over health-care privatization? Such an out-of-touch waste of hot political air
The chances Trudeau's health-care summit with the premiers will end with the blueprint to realistic long-term improvements are only marginally better than believing China’s balloon was simply collecting atmospheric temperatures, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, 'But it’s clearly time the 50-year-old dream of medicare as a Canadian birthright stopped being such a nightmare for so many patients.'
opinion | Don Martin: Trudeau meets the moment – and ducks for cover
Based on Justin Trudeau's first-day fail in the House of Commons, 'meeting the moment' is destined to become the most laughable slogan since the elder Pierre Trudeau’s disastrous campaign rallying cry in 1972, which insisted 'the land is strong' just as the economy tanked.
ANALYSIS & INSIGHTS
WATCH LIVE | Grocery store CEOs questions on food prices at Commons committee
The CEOs of Canada's largest grocery store chains will be before a parliamentary committee today to answer questions about the rapid rise in food prices.
Fresh vs. frozen? The cost and health considerations when shopping for groceries
As grocery prices soar amid inflation, experts have weighed in on the cost effectiveness of buying fresh or frozen foods, adding that buying frozen doesn’t necessarily mean food will lose any nutritional value.
'Seeming like there's something to hide,' Singh says of Trudeau as foreign interference controversy deepens
Questions over interference by China in Canada's last two federal elections continue to rise in Ottawa, as do the accusations the Liberals aren't doing enough to answer them, as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau digs in, declining to offer details about what he knew and when.
Tim Hortons customers subject to 'technical error' incorrectly saying they'd won $10K
Tim Hortons says some customers were incorrectly told they won $10,000 as part of the coffee chain's popular Roll Up To Win contest due to a technical error.
How a 4-day work week can help reduce burnout in women
Experts say the increasingly popular four-day work week could help reduce burnout in women and potentially reduce gender inequalities in the workplace and at home.
Loonie hits 4-month low as Bank of Canada holds key interest rate
The value of the loonie hit a four-month low compared with the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, but some experts say Canadian consumers shouldn't expect their wallets to take a major hit.
Senate showdown ahead? Minister rejects some Bill C-11 amendments
After taking weeks to consider the Senate's changes to the Liberals' contentious online streaming legislation known as Bill C-11, Canadian Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez has confirmed he's rejecting several of the amendments made, prompting a potential legislative showdown.
CRTC lowers some wholesale internet rates by 10 per cent as part of broader review
Canada's national telecommunications regulator is lowering some wholesale internet rates by 10 per cent as it launches a review aimed at bolstering competition and lowering consumer costs.
