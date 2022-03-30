OTTAWA -- The Canadian Armed Forces says long-awaited rights for victims of military-related crimes will come into effect in June.

Yet senior legal officers say in an update today progress in a number of other areas, including calls to increase the independence of military judges, prosecutors and defence lawyers, has been slower.

Parliament approved the declaration on victims' rights in the military justice system in 2019, after similar legislation for the civilian court system was adopted in 2015.

Senior legal officers defended the pace of implementation, saying they needed to consult victims' groups and change regulations to make sure the declaration complied with the law.

Once in effect, victims of military-related crimes will have access to a specially designated liaison officer and the right to file a complaint if they are unhappy with how their case is handled.

The military justice system has been under increased scrutiny as recent allegations of sexual misconduct against several senior military officers have shone a spotlight on its shortcomings.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 30, 2022.