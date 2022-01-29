The "freedom convoy" of truckers and their supporters are protesting COVID-19 vaccine mandates on Parliament Hill on Saturday. Follow along for live updates from our reporters on the ground in Ottawa.

10 a.m. EST

Protesters from the western route of the convoy stayed overnight at a large truck stop in Arnprior, just west of Ottawa, and are expected to arrive by noon local time.

CTV News' Mackenzie Gray reports that the crowd on Parliament Hill is continuing to grow steadily in size and noise, as the police presence also increases. He says the overall atmosphere is more aggressive than Friday's demonstrations.

Police are not allowing trucks to park in front of the Prime Minister's Office due to security concerns.

Some Conservative MPs are also expected to arrive on Parliament Hill later Saturday to speak and show their support for the protesters.

9:30 a.m. EST

Protesters began streaming into the grounds early Saturday morning, honking horns and setting off fireworks, with thousands more expected to continue the weekend-long rally opposed to COVID-19 restrictions.

CTV News' Mackenzie Gray reports that some truckers slept in their trucks outside of Parliament Hill Friday night on Wellington Street.

The first hundreds of protesters arrived on Parliament Hill Friday, waving flags, some Canadian flags and others promoting anti-Trudeau messaging.

Ottawa police say they are in the area and are on alert, having warned about the potential for violence. They're advising residents to stay clear of the downtown core and in particular, and are anticipating "significant traffic delays and disruptions" along several streets.

Blockades have been set up at various points in the city and, as a result, many people will have to park elsewhere and walk to Parliament Hill.